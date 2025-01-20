It was a national and international event, a symbolic event for the Middle East, Israel even deployed screens so that citizens could follow the handover of the first three hostages live. Emily Damari (28 years old), Doron Steinbrecher (31 years old) and Romi Gonen (24 years old) They dreamed of this day and it has finally arrived. After 471 days of captivity, the three young women returned home this Sunday, a historic day due to the ceasefire agreed between Hamas and Israel after 15 intense months of war.

Hamas has wanted to show propaganda muscle and has planned the scene of the surrender of the kidnapped women. In an imposing caravan of white cars full of militia members amid rubble and ruins and the joy of the Palestinians, Emily, Doron and Romi were handed over to the Red Cross in a quick and precise exchange due to the mass of people concentrated on the place.

The three, in apparent good condition, smiled at the camera and showed a book with the emblem of the Ezzedin Al-Qasam Brigades. It is a album which would contain images of them during their captivity that Hamas would have collected, according to the Israeli press. A gift pack that not only included this documented souvenir, but also a map of the Gaza Strip, a “certificate of liberation” signed by the Red Cross and a pin and necklace with the Palestinian flag. This would not be the first time that the militia has given away these ‘souvenirs’.

The three hostages with the bag of gifts



afp





Damari and Steinbrecher were kidnapped from their homes in the Kfar Aza kibbutz during the attack on October 7, while Gonen was kidnapped at the Nova music festival, another of the epicenters of the attack by the Palestinian militias against Israel, which triggered the Gaza war.









The three were treated at the Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer along with their mothers, where they have been reunited with the rest of their families. Red Cross sources have indicated to the American network CNN that, in principle, The three hostages are in good health, pending subsequent examinations.