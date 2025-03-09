03/09/2025



Updated at 4:51 p.m.





It usually happens. The Getafe, a team famous for his bravery, punctured him where he hurts the most, the back of injustice, and broke up with fury until he turned the situation and achieve a comeback of pure courage. All for an incredible penalty, the result of the incomprehensible and changing new rules of football and the irregular application of them by the referee on duty, in this case Cuadra Fernández.

It happened in the 72nd minute. Soria, Getafe goalkeeper was overcome trying to catch the ball. He did not succeed. He touched the ball, he left bounced and hit Alderete’s right hand, which had extended his arms instinctively to avoid the clash with his goalkeeper.

It is true that the blue player occupies with his arms a space that is not natural, but it is no less than the ball comes from a rebound.

This was seen by Martínez Montoro, the referee of ABC: «Ball hung to the Getafe area, Soria and Le Normad dispute. It is touched by the goalkeeper, it is bounced and touches in the hands of Alderete. Cuadra Fernández does not sanction anything, but the VAR calls him to tell him to see the possible penalty by hand. It is true that it comes from a rebound, but Alderete carries very separate hands from the body at all times. The referee sees the monitor and indicates penalty.









«I would not whistle, but it is a personal taste. With the right hand it makes a movement towards the ball and occupies a space that is not natural. This is the regulation. With the instructions that the referees have, it has to be a penalty, ”says Iturralde González, ex -arter and commentator of the SER chain.

Sorloth successfully executed the penalty and Atlético, between the monumental anger of players, coaching staff and spectators, took advantage in the scoreboard (0-1). A quarter of an hour later, also at the request of the VAR, Cuadra Fernández threw from the field to Correa for a hard entry to Djené. At first he had shown him yellow card, but corrected his decision and taught him the red.

The Getafe, which was already on, went into combustion after the expulsion of the Argentine. Arambarri tied immediately, and the same player signed the comeback four minutes later.

“The referee did not have to do with the result,” said Simeone, the meeting ended, without clearly ruling on the penalty or on the expulsion of Correa.