“…a person's sense of morality decreases as their power increases” Lord Acton, British historian of the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

This reflection explains not only universal history, it also explains the history of many characters who wrote it.

From it emerges the famous famous phrase ““Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”

And this is not far from our daily lives, especially from the political world, or rather from the world of public service.

We have witnessed, directly or indirectly, the metamorphosis that power produces in some characters who have directed the destiny of a company, an institution or a nation, among them, ours.

Power, ambition and human weakness make up a triad that combined is fatal.

Fatal for the powerful-ambitious-weak and fatal for those they lead. Rise and fall, glory and destruction, monumental success and resounding failure. Two poles, in which not only the protagonists are involved, but all the actors, both active and passive… many lives.

Until today, we have seen this cycle of “climb-fall” repeated in the film of history, over and over again, and it has been inexorable. Everything seems to indicate that it always will be.

The poison of power exists, it poisons, and sooner or later it turns those who drink it into victims, but unfortunately it also victimizes those around the drinker, many of these characters refuse to realize in time the effect that the poison is having on their leader and with this, they accelerate the process and exacerbate the damage that their admired guide suffers.

There is a wonderful popular phrase, by an anonymous author that says “true friends are hurt by the truth, so as not to destroy themselves with lies” and it seems that if that ingredient surrounded the poisoned, it would be the most effective antidote to avoid the action of the poison. .

But it is not easy, it is not easy for the leader to tolerate criticism, nor for those who call themselves his friends to dare to make it. The early effects of the poison of power turn its victim into an entity refractory to any type of criticism, leading them to only accepting the approving voices, the praise and the applause, which increases, as already said, the damage.

Therefore, the poison of power has become the pen that has written the history of many peoples and many characters.

The poison of power has been the fatal ingredient that has diverted destinies, changed stories and turned into despicable characters those who, before ingesting it, aimed to be an example of life; icons of good living, good being, good coexistence and well-being.

For a dignified and United Mexico, let us make a pact to prevent the poison of power from corroding national structures and the lives of fellow citizens.

Thank you.

We recommend you read: