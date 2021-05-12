After being postponed by the pandemic on April 11, this May 15 and 16, Chileans will be able to vote, for the first time in their history, in an electoral process aimed at electing the 155 people who will draft the new Constitution, as well as mayors. , councilors and governors.

Chile is close to voting in one of the most important elections in its history. After several delays due to the pandemic, citizens will be able to choose who will be responsible for drafting the new text of the Magna Carta of the southern country. The process that has led to this has been one of the most important in the recent history of the country, thanks to the protests that began in 2019 and the affirmative vote in a referendum.

Next, the entire process will be explained until these elections and their importance.

How did we get here?

The elections to the Constituent Convention, originally scheduled for April 10-11 and postponed because Chile was going through the tsunami of the second wave of coronavirus infections at that time, will be held on May 15 and 16, to elect the 155 people in charge of preparing a new Constitution in the country to replace the one inherited by the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship in 1980. For many, this is the basis of a subsidiary State that has generated privileges for a few and a sharp inequality in Chilean society.

The Constituent Convention was the option that emerged from the polls on October 25, when Chileans decided in the vote with the largest participation in their history, by a large majority of almost 80% , change the Constitution and do it in the form of a Constituent Convention, by members of the people, rejecting a mixed Convention with a 50% participation of politicians. The plebiscite was one of the main achievements of the social outbreak of October 2019 that shook the social, economic and political structures of what was until then considered one of the most stable countries in the region.

This will be the first time in history that the country has a Constitution drawn up and approved by its citizens.

It will also be the first time in the world that a Constitution is written equally. Also the first time in the history of Chile that 17 seats have been reserved for its 10 native peoples.

The spokesman for the Government of Chile, Jaime Bellolio, participates in a demonstration of the voting system at Colegio Providencia. © Alberto Valdés / EFE

How are the candidates for the 155 members of the Constitution?

They will be the elections with the largest number of candidates in its history, almost 16,000 among the 4 elections that are held jointly, constituents, mayors, councilors and regional governors, who are also voted for the first time.

A total of 1,373 candidates are presented for the Constituent Convention, of which 649 are women and 629 men, to which are added the 95 indigenous candidates who can only be voted on by those who self-classified as such in the electoral roll. According to Electoral Service data, 793 of the 1,278 candidates per district are independent but associated with a political party.

A problem of all this variety is the large number of options to choose from and the difficulty in ensuring that theoretically independent actors are from one ideological line or another.

“In some ballots there are 80 candidates, organized in 10/12 lists, (…) there are districts with 50, 70 candidates. The vote is individual, you vote for the individual within a list and also with strong criticism of political parties. Although the candidates go with parties, they are not promoting which party they are from ”, which generates“ an identifiability problem, how do I identify my candidate who is among 70 candidates ”, says Claudio Fuentes, a graduate in Political Science from the Diego Portales University .

How will the candidates be chosen and will parity be ensured among the most voted? And the indigenous candidates?

The voting system to be applied follow the D’Hondt principle, which benefits the most voted lists.

“In the D’Hondt system, the votes obtained by the list are counted first and of the most voted lists, those who obtain the seats are the most voted candidates. The effect it has is that if in a list there is someone who obtained 50% of the votes and another who obtained 2% of the votes but who added the list win 52% of the votes, they can eventually obtain a greater number of seats. ”, Explains Fuentes, that is to say, the candidate with 2% can obtain a seat before another that had, for example, 15% but whose list did not win as many votes.

With the great subse @pdazan we want you to be # Elections2021CL be safe, participatory and informed, that is why we went to visit a polling station to reinforce all sanitary measures on the ground. This 15 and 16 exercise your right to vote, because voting is safe! pic.twitter.com/3M78xXhZ9U – Jaime Bellolio Avaria (@jaimebellolio) May 11, 2021



“The drag effect can be produced, that very popular candidates drag people from the list who have few votes, as we have seen in other elections,” says the analyst.

In Chile it is frequently criticized that some parliamentarians have been elected with a small number of votes.

“It responds to this vision that prioritizes the vote for the individual or the person and not for the idea or for the list. In Europe the proportional systems are with a closed list, you vote for a program. Here, although it is organized by lists, you vote for individuals and this generates this feeling of discontent because people arrive with few votes, ”points out Fuentes.

As for the man-woman balance, “the system is made so that it tends towards parity, in each list there will be a woman, a man, etc. What is called a Zebra list. International evidence shows that when the lists are headed by women, there is a greater vote for them, ”says María Cristina Escudero, an expert in constitutional law from the Institute of Public Affairs of the University of Chile.

If there are differences in the list where there are more people of one gender than another, the gender of the chosen person will be replaced, that is, a man is changed, for example, who had been chosen by a woman on that list, making adjustments so that the result is equal.

Does parity ensure a gender perspective in the Constitution?

“Parity gives a different character to the Constituent Convention, it is not that a gender perspective is ensured, but the fact of guaranteeing a descriptive representation at the table -which is a real reflection of society- generates sensitivities different from other views. of processes that we have in the country, for example, in Congress, where despite the fact that we had a quota law, we had a low representation of women, one of the lowest in the region, ”Escudero analyzes.

Regarding the seats reserved for indigenous people, it will be a parallel election where those who appear on the electoral roll, -in the currently 1,239,295 people out of the more than 2.2 million people who rate themselves as such– They will request a green ballot with the name of candidates from native peoples and will not opt ​​for the rest of the constituent candidates.

Of the 17 seats reserved for these groups, 7 will be for the largest indigenous people in the country, the Mapuches, 2 for the Aymara people and one seat for the rest of the 10 recognized indigenous peoples.

It will be “a great transformation of the political logic because we have never had this situation before that 11% of the representatives are indigenous,” says Fuentes. It is going to open “a historical opportunity to look at the native peoples and recognize them properly as such, as groups that sit in a space of deliberation and that have the same conditions as the rest”, which is important and unprecedented also in America Latina, with the exception of Bolivia and Ecuador.

What will happen after the election, when the 155 have been elected?

“It is not so clear that we have such conclusive results, there is a lot of recount that must be done and in the Constituent Assembly we will also have to adjust the parity,” says Escudero, who affirms that Chileans are used to “crying or celebrating” early on the Election day and this time the results will take longer.

Afterwards, the election qualification process will take place, which takes 30 days and it will take two more days to install the Constituent Convention.

In the first session, the president and vice president of the Convention must be elected, who must be elected by majority among the 155 selected who must also vote on the conformation of the tables.

In addition, the constituents must agree on the operating regulations, which is estimated to take 2-3 months of discussion, to define how it will work, how many commissions it will have, how they will vote, if there will be citizen participation, norms of ethics and matters related to conflicts of interest.

The constituents will have 9 months to prepare a new Magna Carta, extendable for a further 3 months.

“There are constituent conventions that have taken less time and others that have taken longer. The Colombian was done in 6 months, the Bolivian was not enough and had to be extended with other political pacts and even so and everything was not enough, “explains Escudero, who values ​​the deadline as” adequate. “

For Fuentes it is clear that “it must generate mechanisms for citizen participation, if this process does not actively and proactively include citizens, I believe that it will be delegitimized, it must be an open Convention that gets involved and generates channels of participation,” he points out. .

How does Chile get to this electoral moment and what are its challenges?

The immediate challenge is that people go to vote in the middle of a pandemic, “there is a symbolic issue that is the threshold of 50% + 1, that is, hopefully more than half of the population will vote,” Fuentes points out, recalling that in the plebiscite the participation was 51%.

“Very probably no political force from the center, left or right is going to obtain more than one third, that is where the balance will go, which is the typical Chilean balance and that poses an enormous challenge, how to reach two thirds of agreements that it is what the norm establishes when you have a fragmented policy and a convention that will surely be well fragmented ”, he analyzes.

“The right decided to go in a single list, unified all, and the center left goes in 10/12 lists, therefore, the effect that it is going to have is that the right is probably going to be overrepresented in the Convention”, only by the fact of having coordinated more, he points out.

“It would be quite disappointing for the citizens who will vote en masse for independents and that they would have difficulty reaching the convention because their lists failed to exceed the party lists,” Escudero agrees.

“But for the parties to be successful they have to overcome the independents, it is a double game and we do not know what will happen,” the expert analyzes. “There is a very high loss of prestige of political parties today, but at the same time there has never been a competition in which independents participate to find out how politicians are doing against them,” he adds.

“I am excited about the type of lists that were formed and their diversity. They are quite different candidacies from the ones we are used to seeing. This guarantees that we will have a sufficiently diverse convention to guarantee a new social pact ”, Escudero remains positive.