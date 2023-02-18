Residents of the Montebello, Jardines de Villa, Almendros and Las Huertas subdivisions They agreed to enter into a dialogue with the authorities of the municipality of Ahome, after the secretary of the City Council, Genaro García Castro, said that he was willing to listen to them to attend to their demands and find a solution.

However, they are not willing to allow the vendors of “chocolate” cars or of foreign origin continue on the extension of Santos Degollado street between Centenario and Pedro Anaya boulevards.

They continue to stand firm that these vehicles, which were previously behind the Municipal Transit offices, but which were moved to the place where they are currently to build the National Guard facilities, be relocated to another place, and it is that they argued that regardless of whether the authorities call them the attention because they use the park as a bathroom and consume intoxicating drinks, it is not the right place for vehicle dealers to be in this area, because there are too many cars for such a small space and the surrounding areas are affected in one way or another. Their children can’t even go to the park anymore.

They had already requested a hearing since September with the municipal authorities to explain the problem to them, assured Abelardo Pelayo, representative of the committee of neighbors. It remains to wait for this meeting to take place between neighbors and authorities to find out what agreements they reach.