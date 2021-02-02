We took up the feints we saw last week to fool our opponents and added invulnerability points to them in the ring. Leaving the line we seek to locate ourselves in areas where they cannot hit us to attack from there.

We start with the feint to continue with the lateral displacements, of which we discuss its name and the difference with the side steps from our point of view. Once outside the line of scrimmage, we launched our attack with a powerful crochet.

It is a very interesting class in which we will work in three blocks to incorporate the movements.

Until the next class!