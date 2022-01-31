BETWEEN the dance of marksmen who have come out to say that they are interested in buying Citi’s assets, there are two who are at the forefront in this race for the National Bank of Mexico.

On the one hand, Inbursa, owned by Carlos Slim, who in his last financial results conference with analysts confirmed that they will participate in the purchase process, as long as there are favorable conditions.

The other leader is Banorte, chaired by Carlos Hank González and directed by Marcos Ramírez, with the size, sufficient resources and the presidential blessing to complete the operation.

A fact that has gone unnoticed by many is that Manuel Romo, the current CEO of Citibanamex, worked at Banorte when it merged its operations with Carlos Hank Rhon’s Interacciones in 2018 in a transaction for 27.4 billion pesos.

In one of those, fate could once again place Romo in the middle of a possible merger, this time between Banorte and Citibanamex.

If Inbursa decides to go for Citibanamex and this purchase is completed, it would be a very important strategic move in the country’s financial and banking sector, since it would form a group capable of challenging and competing with BBVA, headed by Eduardo Osuna and, precisely, Banorte.

Last August, Jane Fraser, the CEO of Citi, traveled to Mexico to fulfill an intense two-day agenda, including a meeting with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

But there was another meeting that was handled with total secrecy, although it generated noise in the corridors of the Avenida Palmas offices: we are referring to the one that Fraser herself had with Carlos Slim Helú.

At that meeting, they discussed the interests and future projects that each group, Citi and Carso, have in the Mexico of the Fourth Transformation of López Obrador. Each party did their reading and drew their conclusions.

Beyond the banking business, the purchase of Citibanamex by Inbursa would be a two-way carom, since they would naturally become Citibanamex’s cultural heritage, which in recent days has raised all kinds of speculations, ideas and even thoughts about your future.

And if anyone likes and knows how to take care of the cultural treasures of the country, it is precisely the Slim family, through the Carlos Slim Foundation, which has an important heritage.

The vast collection includes, among other things, the Soumaya Museum and a collection that brings together more than 30 centuries of art.

Adding to its collection works by David Alfaro Siqueiros, Diego Rivera, Remedios Varo, José María Velasco, Frida Kalho, Leonora Carrington, Francisco Toledo, Julio Ruelas, Eulalia Lucio and José Clemente Orozco, as well as buildings such as the palaces of Iturbide and the Counts of San Mateo Valparaíso, would give it a unique projection.

ALREADY MADE SENSE The dinner to which the Mexican shareholders of Aroméxico were invited in July of last year at the Andrés Manuel López Obrador National Palace summoned them to ask them for just one thing: that they remain within the company…and that has already happened. In the end Eduardo Tricio, Valentín Diez Morodo, Antonio Cosío and Jorge Esteve did put fresh money into the company. It was 20 million dollars, with which they will retain a package of 4.1%. It is not a passive investment, since they are obliged to provide active services to Aeroméxico and remain on the board of directors. By the way, let me tell you in advance that the two new independent directors are Eugene Davis and Jorge Vilches, experts in the aviation sector proposed by The Baupost Group, Silver Point Capital and Oaktree Capital funds. Judge Shelley C. Chapman approved the reorganization plan on Friday and will issue the formal ruling this week. Between fresh funds, capitalization and liabilities, some 4.2 billion dollars will be allocated to Aeroméxico. His advisors in this process were Alejandro Sainz from Sainz Abogados, Timothy Graulich from Davis Polk & Wardwell, Homer Parkhill from Rothschild, Lisa Donahue from Alix Partners, Eugenio Herrera from WolfBoomerang and George Sard from Sard Verbinnen.

PARADOXES OF THE business. Black Rock is one of the main shareholders of Banorte, which has a good chance of taking over Banamex. On the one hand, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador would love for the family of Carlos Hank González to be the buyer of the National Bank of Mexico, with resources from the most influential fund on the planet, led by his “friend” Larry Fink. But Black Rock himself is in turn the main shareholder of Iberdrola, the Spanish company that kicks one day in and another also the tenant of the National Palace. Today the contract that the company chaired by José Ignacio Sánchez Galán has with the CFE for the supply of electricity at its Dulces Nombres plant in Pesquería, Nuevo León, expires. At least 17 large Iberdrola users will stay flying. Black Rock is one of the groups that are lobbying with everything against López Obrador’s electrical reform. In the United States they take it for granted that it will not happen, with everything and the bravado of Manuel Bartlett.

THIS WEEK THERE WILL BE council in Altán Redes, chaired by Bernardo Sepúlveda. It will be relevant because shareholders will be called to participate in a second loan held by the debtor or DIP. The intention is to raise some 200 million dollars that the current owners would have to put into it, namely Morgan Stanley, chaired by James Gorman, and Bancomext and Nacional Financiera, which are led by Luis Antonio Ramírez. The advice will be relevant because those who do not attend the capitalization would end up being diluted. Axtel, led by Eduardo Escalante, and Megacable, led by Enrique Yamuni, will have to decide if they are in or out. Part of this so-called “jumbo DIP” would be used to pay for the termination of the network being developed by Nokia and Huawei, which are also pressing to achieve the status of “indispensable creditors” in the commercial bankruptcy. The leading voice in this process is led by Rothschild, who are jointly managed by Daniel Nicolaievsky and Victor Leclercq.

IN THE PAST WEEK relived the aftermath of the real estate fraud committed by Grupo Mall in the Mexican southeast. This is the ambitious Esmeralda Resort project, a 308-hectare complex that included 3,045 homes, of which 750 had to be delivered in August 2008, when the first stage was scheduled to be inaugurated. The developers led by Julio Noval left investors and suppliers hanging like an old subsidiary of ICA, when it was chaired by Bernardo Quintana. But apparently the effects of the litigation in Campeche will still give more headaches to the Mexican judicial system, as well as to buyers and companies that have exercised guarantees for non-compliance, after the dump left by Spanish businessmen.