Magna Fidelis Baeticae. This is how the tifo that was displayed in Gol Sur read with the image of the Immaculate Conception. A timely message these days. A nailed message for the game that was seen. Betis was filled with faith from start to finish to take a more than deserved point against leader Barcelona. Assane added to this good feeling with his goal in the final stretch, but the green and white team had collected opportunities to be ahead, something they did not achieve against a Barcelona team that made two mistakes with Lewandowski and Ferrán Torres and spent almost the entire match at the mercy of a Betis more similar to that of Atlético's day. Lo Celso had scored the 1-1 from a penalty and Isco returned seven months later. But the great news is that with this commitment and faith, Betis sends the crisis far away and recovers its best version. Faith and hope for a team that lacks points to see where it needs to be but that took the joy, and its people, of showing itself better than Barcelona. It was a day in which Villamarín did a lot of its part. That he believed like his team and that he was infected by the spirit of Chimy, the quality of Lo Celso, the good work of Mateo, the ability of Abde to generate and fail, and the seriousness of two giants as center backs, Llorente and Bartra. It was a supportive Betis that knew what was ahead of them until they took it to their field. The game ended with the entire stadium happy for the point and for being reunited with a team that was as recognizable as it was to be proud of.

Betis’s staging is unbeatable but they find that Raphinha takes a ball on the line after a header from Llorente and that Abde has the blinds lowered in front of the goal. It is incredible but he has the merit of being one of the few footballers capable of generating so many clear chances and he must miss them again and again. And that ended up exasperating the stands and the winger himself, who did not give a right from that one-on-one with Iñaki Peña in the 2nd minute after a superb pass from Lo Celso. It was logical that he would take the risk, even if he had Vitor Roque and Chimy at his side, but not so that he would make a mistake, once again. Fran Vieites acted as goalkeeper due to Rui Silva’s shoulder discomfort during the warm-up. The Galician’s first interventions were very firm and he did receive applause from the fans. Pellegrini had drawn a defensive 4-2-4 that was waiting for Barcelona to not wear out and keep the group compact. A formation that knew how to advance the defense and close the interline to avoid spaces, inviting its rival only to be patient. In this order, Chimy put his own accent, who went to the death for every ball. Sometimes necessary and other times, tribune. But there it was. And it was contagious. The game was for Abde or Perraud to take advantage of the one-on-one against Koundé because Lamine helped little at the back. But the Moroccan was fading in his desperation and with a concert of murmurs and whistles that took him out of the game, as if disgusted, and the Frenchman proved to be limited for this level. The referee’s magnifying glass in matches against rivals of this stature turned bitter. complaint about the yellow to Mateo for a charge on Lamine. The stands did not like that, which gained temperature thanks to this action. But it wasn’t going to be useful for much else. The best chances continued to be for Betis until in the 39th minute an endless combination by the Blaugrana, with 27 passes and a break inside in which Pedri generated superiority for the arrival of Koundé and Lewandowski’s goal finishing at will after a debatable start by Fran Vieites cools everything. The 0-1 is unfair but it is a familiar scenario on afternoons like this. A lot of effort to dilute it with a quality hit. Betis goes up to press but they are not doing well and, dazed, they need the rest to compose themselves. And boy do they do it. Since he collects chances and it is not that he deserves to tie, but to get ahead. That will materialized in opportunity, one after another, does not materialize in a goal but the people appreciate that enormous effort to put the leader on the ropes. Isco and Jesús Rodríguez jump in to warm up, among others, and there is applause for hope. But those who are on the grass are the ones who return it. Altimira almost scored with a header after a foul by Lo Celso, Abde had a shot after a cross from Perraud and Chimy took advantage of a start from the Moroccan to control and shoot from a standing position with his left foot and found a save from Iñaki Peña when the goal was called. 1-1. Muñiz Ruiz was the subject of major anger when he cut off Perraud’s move for bumping into Casadó. There is another attack by Vitor Roque and his back pass does not find a partner. The insistence generated merit and the prize was soon to fall. A good start by Vitor Roque from the left profile helped him gain space for the recently introduced De Jong, who joined him but released his arm behind his back. Muñiz Ruiz said that nothing had happened and the green and white protests were huge, loud and fair. And the VAR did deliver justice. He warned the referee of his mistake and awarded a penalty. Flick was expelled for complaining. Lo Celso immediately went to protect him. I knew I was going to throw it and where. Iñaki Peña guessed the side but the Argentine scored and Villamarín became a volcano celebrating it. Finally, Betis scored. From there, everything happens. Perrayd and Mateo are injured. Sabaly goes to the left and Aitor enters on the right. Barcelona also continues with the substitutions. And Isco takes the field to a tremendous ovation with Bartra giving him the bracelet as a gesture of recognition. Lo Celso goes to midfield. It is not the best moment for the green and white because the duel is handled more in their field and after a play by Lamine Ferran Torres scores. Muñiz cancels it for offside but the VAR draws the lines and Aitor enables it. 1-2 is a bucket of cold water. As happened last season in the same scenario against the same rival. Jesús enters for Abde. All hopes are on the grass. Chimy is nine and Assane, on the right. In the first, the man from Alcala takes the ball away from Lamine and is fouled. Balde shows what Barcelona is suffering by spending seconds losing time in his substitution. Muñiz Ruiz, of course, does nothing. Íñigo Martínez throws himself to the ground. Longer. Chimy shoots quickly after Assane’s header and is stopped by Peña, one of the best on his team. And that means a lot. Héctor Fort receives a card for wasting time. Eight minutes are added but Barça does not want it to be played. Betis waits for an outburst to tie and they achieve it. Aitor’s cross from the right low was opportunely driven by Assane crossing his shot to make it 2-2. Betis deserved it. He deserved it. A play that Jesús started, Aitor centered and Assane finished. Homegrown players to power. And Villamarín explodes going all out in this section. Squeezing like just another player. Barcelona also pressed seeing that the victory was going away. A draw may be worth it to Betis but they want and want. In long injury time the stadium roars like on big occasions but nothing else is going to happen. The conclusion is that the point is very good. That the leader was not better, but worse, than Betis. And that many players return to the ship. Don’t doubt Pellegrini, don’t distrust this squad. The bump has passed and it is resolved with this point and the cup classification. Now, with Isco and the many positive news that this match leaves, it remains to continue growing. In these weeks, Europe and LaLiga await a Betis team that only needed to win but was the best by far.

