Ali Maali (Dubai)

Al Wasl consolidated its control over the summit at the end of “Round 16” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, with 42 points, achieving a new record, and a difference of “a point” from the previous record of Al Ain and Al Jazira “41 points”, in the “Professionals”, so that “The Emperor” confirms that it is The strong candidate to embrace the “Shield” this season, and has come out with wonderful “yields” so far in the tournament, with 13 wins and 3 draws, and the “Yellow” score is still unbeaten so far.

Al-Wasl is considered the fourth team that did not lose in the first “16 rounds”, after Al-Jazira in the 2010-2011 season, Al-Ain in the 2017-2018 season, and Al-Sharjah in 2018-2019, and attended the “13 victories” in the “professional era” at the end of the “16th round” five times. Starting with Al Wahda 2009-2010, then passing through Al Ain twice in 2012-2013 and 2015-2016, and Al Jazeera 2016-2017, and finally Al Wasl in the current season.

Since the start of professionalism in the 2008-2009 season, no team has been able to reach “point 42”, and the previous number indicates “41 points”, for Al Ain in the 2012-2013 season, and Al Jazira in the 2016-2017 season, and during the previous seasons, Al Wasl’s highest score is “33 points” in the 2016-2017 season in third place, and in the 2017-2018 season, where he collected 32 points in third place as well, which is the same score as last season in third place as well.