There is only one day left for the regular season to end and, who was going to say it, UCAM has options to get into the ‘playoff’. Fragile, but options, after all. And it is that, even with the bell ringing at the Palau next Wednesday the 24th, it might not be enough to win Barça at home if, at the same time, in Valencia Breogán does not do the same against the current owner of eighth place.

Whether there is a carambola or not, the fact is that UCAM has achieved its best basketball at the end of the season. At the very least, he will be ninth, his second best historical classification, and he will be back in Europe next year. There are several people responsible for the university catharsis, but two are the easiest players to watch: Chris Chiozza and Artem Pustovyi.

direction and regularity



One is one of the shortest players in the competition, with 180 centimeters only possible with shoes and the generosity of the meter. The other, one of the roofs of Europe with its 2.19 meters. One is a rookie and the other is already in his eighth season in the Endesa League. American and Ukrainian. But the chemistry achieved between the two has allowed UCAM to win four games in a row and six of the last seven, when they suffered for months from the lack of a game manager and regularity in the position of pivot.

When Chiozza arrived, the idea was never to get rid of Trice, but to combine the two. A base with assistance as the first option and a ‘combo’ with more points in his hands than anyone on the squad. But, without the Champions League, the second thought that being the weekly discard did not go with him. He free rein for new and more simplified schemes. The ball would be in Chiozza’s hands for longer, and that only meant that, therefore, also in those of the rest.

Because personal numbers don’t agree with Chiozza against Trice. He is shooting with less success and scoring less, but he assists more and, above all, one piece of data is overwhelming. And it is the most important: with him the victories and defeats are counted by 7 and 1. Before, by 9 and 16.

Incidence in the game



Its incidence in the game has some great beneficiaries, but the case of Artem Pustovyi is the most enlightening. And it is that the Ukrainian, in the seven games with Chiozza, scores three more points than before (10.1 by 7.1) and values ​​practically double (14.1 by 7.6). He also receives more fouls (2.7 by 2.1, showing that he is wanted). There is also the team most adapted to playing for a pivot of his characteristics, so different from those of recent years. And he knows that, in order for him to be found where he wants, it is essential that he get to the attack quickly, so the fans will have been able to notice Pustovyi’s sprints, hardly looking at the ball, until he got under the opposite basket. .

With the chemistry of both, the point guard and starting centers, the team recognizes itself and knows how to play without missing them. Without going any further, last Sunday UCAM was always ahead with Chiozza and Pustovyi still without scoring in the first half. A utopia that works for UCAM.