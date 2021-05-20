Dubai (Union)

“The Point”, the entertainment destination in “Palm Jumeirah”, invites visitors to spend the weekend today and tomorrow, to the tunes of K-pop music by the famous Korean band BTS. The paintings include interesting fountain shows that are performed every hour from 7:00 pm until midnight.

Today, Friday, visitors to The Point will be able to enjoy a creative drawing session live by Kids of Arabia, at 6:00 pm, and create a masterpiece inspired by the music of the duo BTS and K-Pop.