“You are my superhero”: during the funeral of Filippo and Diego Battocchio, the parish priest read the poignant letter written by the 16-year-old

Philip’s funeral was held on Sunday Diego Battocchio, son and father who disappeared in the bad accident that took place on December 1st in the province of Verona. In addition to a heartbreaking homily, the parish priest also read a letter that his son had written and never delivered to his parents and in particular to his father.

A very dark period regarding the victims of road accidents in Italy. Especially in the last few days there have been real massacres that have put an end to the lives of several young people.

Last December 3, four very young boys between the ages of 17 and 22 disappeared following the crash of the car in which they were travelling, which took place in San Giustino Umbro.

In the night between last Saturday and Sunday, however, three other boys between the ages of 15 and 23 lost their lives near Alexandria. The car in which they were traveling with four other friends went off the road and ended up in the courtyard of a house.

A few days earlier, in the province of Veronaanother very serious accident had occurred in which a 40-year-old man, Diego Battocchio, had lost his life instantly, while two of his children were seriously injured.

One of the latter, Philiponly 16 years old, sadly died the following day due to the serious injuries sustained in the impact between the van in which he was travelling, the 7 year old brother and dad and a truck.

The funeral of Filippo and Diego Battocchio

On Sunday, hundreds gathered in the Madonna di Dossobuono church to give the last goodbye to Filippo and Diego Battocchio. To allow everyone to attend the funeral, the parish has also set up a big screen outside.

It was to celebrate mass Don Massimo MalferDiego’s friend and Filippo’s godfather, shocked like everyone else by what happened.

very touching thehomily read by the priest, but the most poignant moment of the whole service came at the end. When Don Massimo himself read a letter which was found in recent days among Philip’s things. A few words that the boy had written for his parents, only to never deliver them to them.