The Pogba family does not win for scares. A year ago, it was Paulthe older brother, a Manchester United and Juventus player, who surprised the football world by being sanctioned for doping and punished with a four-year suspension after a high dose of testosterone was detected in a test in August 2023.

«I have a broken heart. “They have taken away everything that I have built as a professional,” commented the player at that time, who saw how they denied him the justification that it was an accidental ingestion. Despite his appeal, a counter-analysis disproved his defense, although he did get the sanction reduced from four years to 18 months.

At 31 years old, he hopes to return to the playing fields starting in March, when his punishment ends, and is looking for a team, since Juventus, with whom he had a contract until 2026, annulled said relationship last November.

But this positive came wrapped in a previous controversy that continues to the present. In 2022, his younger brother, Mathiaswas arrested for having extorted Paulwho even paid them some amounts of money. Three years later, the Paris Court sentenced him, and five others involved, to three years in prison for that blackmail.









Although Mathias will be able to serve his sentence at home, since he has been suspended for two years and the rest will take place under house arrest and with electronic surveillance, according to the court itself, in addition to a fine of 20,000 euros.

In 2022, Mathias and some friends were accused of having attacked Paul and forcing him to pay thirteen million euros to prevent the publication of some videos that compromised the 2018 world champion with France. Although Paul paid about one hundred thousand euros, the videos came to light, in which the player was accused of having associated with criminals and having resorted to witchcraft to win that World Cup and avoid the promotion of Kylian Mbappé at PSG.

«From the beginning, Mathias has maintained his innocence. “He says he was manipulated and forced under pressure, and that he would never act negatively toward his brother,” the defense attorney commented.