Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Poetry Academy of the Committee for the Management of Festivals and Cultural and Heritage Programs in Abu Dhabi has released the book “Ithaf People Explanation of Ibn Adeem’s Poem in the Bani Yas Tribe”, authored by Ali Ahmed Al Kindi Al Marar, which is in 89 pages of small pieces.

This book is an episode of a historical series about a tribe that made history in the region and is still building for it ancient glories, the Bani Yas tribe.

It is an important reference for scholars and researchers in the history of Baniyas. He taught history as described by Al-Marar in the introduction to his book as one of the important human sciences, which preserved the biography of the ancients and the events of the bygone people. Through it, the conditions of the sects, their countries, their fees, customs, origins, genealogy, biographies and deaths are known.

In his book, Al-Marar dealt with several definitions before explaining the poem, including genealogy and history, and the consequent rulings and religious knowledge, and then he was introduced to the poet Nasser bin Salem bin Adeem Al-Rawahi, who was born in 1860, in the town of Muharram, which is 150 km from Muscat, the capital of Oman.

He grew up in a house of knowledge and literature, and his father was one of the scholars in his time, as well as his grandfather Abdullah bin Muhammad Al-Bahlani was a judge in the days of the Ya’ariba state, and he took knowledge from his father and then moved to the town of Al-Saih and needed Sheikh Hamad bin Selin Al-Rawahi, so he studied at his hands, then he left for Zanzibar in Africa And then he returned after five years to Oman, and after that he returned to Zanzibar and spent his life there, and he died there in 1920. Then, in his book, Al-Murar touched on the lineage of the Bani Yas tribe, being one of the most famous tribes in the east of the Arabian Peninsula, and their original home is Al Dhafra. They were mentioned in several references by many historians.

Al-Marar pointed out that the Bani Yas tribe consists of several clans, and it is believed – according to the researcher – that it is an extension of the well-known Abd al-Qais tribe. Sfeiry, winter, summer and hot, and during the book he touched on the residents of the Al Dhafra region and their divisions, according to the existing groups and their geographical distribution in the region.