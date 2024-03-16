“The ear is the organ of fear,” Nietzsche writes. And with little development of the phrase we find the echo of some of the most suggestive myths of modernity: those that take as their model the two divinities of the delirious celebration, of a wild nature, Dionysus and Pan. First of all, the fear loses its negative character; It is, rather, “initiative” fear prior to overcoming personal limits. Secondly, this reality that overwhelms us is perceived by an organ that is both cerebral and physical: the ear. And, finally, it is music, the “panic” dance, the vehicle that dynamits the autonomy of the rational self. Nietzsche's is the first sentence Electric shamans at the sun festival, the new novel by Mónica Ojeda and our Book of the week. And it synthesizes its poetics very well, because in this novel the bodies seek their transcendence in the orgy of dance.

Along with what is new from the Ecuadorian writer, in this issue the experts from Babelia review titles like A minimum of unhappiness, by Carmen Verde, a testimony of mother-daughter relationships not from new motherhood in the face of a creature that depends on you and changes your life, but from the perspective of a daughter who recounts the sorrows and clouds that her mother left in her . The newly published Joan Anderson's letter. The holy grail of the beat generation, by Neal Cassady, was the catalyst that launched Jack Kerouac into his literary debauchery; in The making of a historian, Ángel Viñas collects his great contributions to contemporary history and how he arrived at them and, finally, the journalist Enric Juliana collects his impressions on the evolution of power in Spain during the last two decades in Spain, the pact and the furyan essay about an increasingly polarized society.

The Ecuadorian writer's novel puts the virtues of poetry at the service of a narrative where the protagonists seek their transcendence in drugs, in the dance orgy, in the Dionysian rapture. See also Muscovites defy Kremlin with offerings in memory of Dnipro victims The author turns her book into a love story; love of unhappiness and the erasure of a daughter in the face of an imperious and disconcerting mother. A writing of just 18 typewritten pages by the icon of the countercultural movement of the fifties was the catalyst that launched Jack Kerouac on his literary adventure. The author reviews, at 83 years old, his main lines of research. Spanish diplomat during the dictatorship, he was one of the first to delve into foreign archives. The journalist offers keys to decoding the complex ins and outs of a society that has been based on extreme polarization since the 11-M attacks.

You can follow Babelia in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.