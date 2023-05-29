Heberto Padilla (Cuba, 1932-Alabama, 2000) was the black sheep of the Cuban revolution. A writer and poet, he held relevant positions in the Government until a major political scandal broke out in 1968 after the publication of the collection of poems ‘Fuera del juego’, an allegory of the repression and censorship of the Castro regime that landed him in jail. “Cuban poets no longer dream/not even at night,” wrote Padilla, who, after suffering torture for a month in the Villa Marista barracks, appeared before the Cuban writers’ union to sing a “heartfelt self-criticism.”

His case put an end to the idyll between the Cuban Revolution and the intellectuals. Sixty cultural personalities from around the world signed a manifesto requesting their release: Mario Vargas Llosa, Gabriel García Márquez, Susan Sontag, Jorge Semprún, Jean-Paul Sartre, Alberto Moravia, Julio Cortazar, Marguerite Duras… The Padilla case is It was also the trigger for the writers attached to the Latin American literature boom, united until then like a pineapple, to distance themselves for political reasons: over time, García Márquez and Vargas Llosa went from being friends to not speaking to each other.

Trailer of ‘The Padilla case’.





“I was detained for being a counterrevolutionary (…) If I am here now, it is because of the generosity of our revolution,” Padilla recounts during a three-hour appearance in Havana, which Castro had recorded in great detail and which had remained hidden. for half a century. The director Pavel Giroud has had access to those images, which in ‘The Padilla case. Neither traitor nor martyr’ becomes a fascinating and hypnotic historical document. The poet knew that he was risking his life and his career that spring of 1971. Not only did he declare himself a counterrevolutionary agent, but he also accused many of his colleagues present in the room, including his first wife, of complicity. the poet Belkis Cuza Malé.

His sweaty ‘mea culpa’ in today’s eyes is so emphatic, so theatrical and overacted, that it can only be concluded that the author of ‘El buscavidas’ gave the performance of his life. In 1980, Fidel Castro authorized him to leave the country and from that moment he began a long exile. He dreamed of coming to Spain because he had Canarian ancestors but they didn’t let him. His book ‘Heroes graze in my garden’ was kidnapped in Cuba. His death at age 68 in Alabama from a heart attack caused great consternation among Cuban exiles in Miami, where he is buried.

In addition to his historic appearance, the film by Pavel Giroud, which hits theaters on May 2, shows the archival testimonies of García Márquez, Cortázar, Vargas Llosa, Sartre, Cabrera Infante and Fidel Castro, among others. “The way in which the filming of Heberto Padilla’s self-criticism came into my hands may deserve a movie, but this is not it,” says Giroud, an intriguing Cuban filmmaker based in Spain and author of titles such as ‘Tres veces dos’, ‘ Omertá’ and ‘The Companion’. “I felt that if I made a serious film with this material I could show it all over the world, as it has.”

Heberto Padilla in an image from the documentary.







All the material of Padilla’s self-incrimination has been released and is available in four videos on YouTube, but, of course, the context and analysis that Giroud carries out in his film, awarded with the Platinum Award for best documentary this year, is missing. Forcing confessions is a tradition of totalitarian regimes, such as the immolation of Soviet professors and scientists in 1930 before a Stalinist court that accused them of conspiracy.

Here the histrionics and the enthusiasm of the protagonist are misplaced. “No playwright or screenwriter should feel too much antipathy or empathy with his characters,” the director lectured at the BCN Film Fest. «I assumed this film as if it were fiction. I feel neither sympathy nor animosity for Padilla, yes, I have no doubt that he is acting, exaggerating and ironizing, as he confesses in his memories. It was a performance in which that man who felt fear mocked Castro».

The images, hidden until now in the Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry (ICAIC), symbolize the disenchantment and fear of the intellectuals present in the room, among them the poet Reynaldo Arenas and the filmmaker Tomás Gutiérrez Alea, aware of the course taken for the Revolution. They felt the same fear that Senator McCarthy’s witch-hunting sessions in the United States must have caused in the 1950s. «Fidel recorded it to export the confession of the repentant poet to the world, but when he saw it he ordered it to be kept. He realized that there was something strange and that he was going to be left in a very bad light”, discovers Giroud, who has delved into the files of the CIA, the extinct Soviet Union and the exhausting speeches of Fidel Castro.



Gabriel García Márquez in ‘The Padilla case’.







“Padilla was the perfect guinea pig, an exemplary punishment,” sums up the director. “It was the way of telling Cuban intellectuals ‘this is how far we have come.’ Fidel understood that it was profitable to lose prestige in certain sectors, but have control of power. In the 1990s, people fled the country on boats. What did he do? He ordered three who had stolen a boat to be shot. No one else tried again.”

‘The Padilla case’ will not be released in Cuba. «There are still poets in prison, there are more than a thousand political prisoners right now. Cuba is not a dictatorship, it did not fall when the dictator fell, it is a mafia state. Pavel Giraud introduces an epilogue with a current demonstration in front of the Ministry of Culture in Havana. «This is not a film about a historical event, it is the drama of my country today, where there is still no freedom of expression. ‘The Padilla case’ is typified in the Criminal Code of Cuba and for doing it I can end up in jail. I will not go, because I do not have the soul of a martyr. But I’ve always thought it was better to do it out of fear than not to do it out of fear. I am fed up that Cuba continues to be the theme park of a utopia, that the pain of Cubans is worth less than that of Videla’s Argentines, Pinochet’s Chileans and Franco’s Spaniards».

Heberto Padilla writes in ‘Fuera del juego’: «Don’t forget it, poet./ In any place and time/ in which you make or in which you suffer History,/ some dangerous poem will always be stalking you».