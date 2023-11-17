Crowds in San Martino di Castrozza for the awards ceremony of the ECOdolomitesGT, an automotive sporting event reserved for electric cars. The regularity and consumption e-rally, organized by RaceBioConcept BioDrive Academy and the Automobile Club of Trento, in collaboration with ECOmove – valid for the International Bridgestone FIA ​​ecoRally Cup 2023 and the eRally Trophy of the Italian Alternative Energy Championship – had place on roads open to traffic. The route, starting and arriving in the Trentino area, touched suggestive corners of the Dolomites in Trentino, Veneto and Alto-Adige, crossing several passes and crossing some of the most beautiful places in the area. Four sectors, 440 kilometers in total, with a maximum of around 230 kilometers between one charge and another for electric cars. There were nine special tests for a total of approximately 230 kilometres, during which the drivers had to try their hand at maintaining the average specifications imposed by the regulations, measured to the tenth of a second, while consuming as little as possible. In fact, the competition, in addition to rewarding the skill of the competitors in respecting the times and routes set by the road book, also recognizes the goodness of the driving style, which combined with the technological efficiency of the car makes up the performance index valid for the assignment of scores. “The consumption – explains Mario Montanucci Pignatelli, coordinator of the RaceBioConcept Team & BioDrive Academy, co-organizer – are deduced through innovative remote sensing, applying a special FIA formula which also takes into account the WLTP (Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure) homologation performance of each vehicle entered.”

Rankings

The ECOdolomitesGT 2023 is the last stage of the International Bridgestone FIA ​​ecoRally Cup 2023, which after having touched several countries, such as Sweden, Spain, the Czech Republic, Portugal, Switzerland, Slovenia, and Monte Carlo, has arrived in Italy, in the Dolomite valleys , to define the final ranking. The race once again confirmed its internationality, with crews coming from Italy, France, Germany, Poland, Canada, Bulgaria, Romania, the Czech Republic and Slovenia.

The podium

On the top step of the ECOdolomitesGT 2023 podium the Italian Guido Guerrini and the French Artur Prusak, Italian Team “Autotest Motorsport – Io vivo in Toscana” on Kia e-Niro, who ranked first in the combined regularity and consumption ranking valid for the International Championship. Second place was Michal Zdarsky and Jakub Nábělek, “ACCR Czech Hyundai Team” on Hyundai Kona Electric. The third step of the podium went to the Spaniards Eneko Conde Pujana and Lukas Sergnese of the “KIA-BLENDIO #ecoteam” on Kia e-Niro. Thanks to this result, Guido Guerrini and Artur Prusak ranked second in the International Bridgestone FIA ​​ecoRally Cup, preceded by just one point by the Czechs Zdarsky – Nábělek. The Basques Conde Pujana – Sergnese complete the international podium, third in the Italian race. The Czech team Michal Zdarsky and Jakub Nábělek therefore wins the 2023 Bridgestone FIA ​​ecoRally Cup International Championship.

Specific consumption classification

As regards the specific consumption ranking according to the FIA ​​energy performance index, it ended with a victory for the Czech crew Michal Zdarsky – Jakub Nábělek, new Bridgestone FIA ​​ecoRally Cup 2023 champion, on Hyundai Kona Electric, followed by German-Dutch crew formed by the top driver Beitske Visser with the top “Esports” driver Arthur Kammerer aboard the Volvo Polestar 2, followed by the overall winning crew composed of the Italian Guido Guerrini with the French Arthur Prusak aboard the Kia E -Niro. With reference to the specific regularity ranking, the Guerrini-Prusak crew came first, Conde Pujanas – Sergnese second and the Špacapan – Kobal crew of the AMD Nova Gorica Team third. The race also awarded points for the Italian Alternative Energy Championship – ACI Sport E-Rally Trophy, according to the same general race classification.