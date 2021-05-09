Even though the defeat against Athletic last Monday will leave Sevilla’s options to fight for the title below zero, from the Nervión club the message is sent that the dressing room will not be in flip flops in the remaining four days. While it is true that participation in the next edition of the Champions is insured, Own Lopetegui took care of remember yesterday in the press room that the group maintains the illusion for improve what was done last year.

And that would improve the fourth place achieved a season ago and sneak into the League podium. A sports motivation but in which it also has a high component of importance the economic matter. In fact, the difference between being third or fourth It is seven million euros, since Sevilla entered a year 38.5 million euros for their classification, while Atlético de Madrid, third, received 45.5 million.

On Nerve it was already warned a long time ago that a sale before June 30 to square the exercise. Luckily for the club, there are not a few players of the template with which you can make box, but this need to sell would be alleviated if Lopetegui’s men managed to get on the league’s podium.