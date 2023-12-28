New fissure on the left. The national leadership of Podemos has marked distances this Thursday with the pre-agreement reached the day before by its party in Galicia to participate in a coalition with Sumar in the regional elections of February 18, while the former leader of the formation, Pablo Iglesias, openly calls for support to BNG. Through spokesperson Isa Serra, who has appeared before the media to take stock of the year's politics, Podemos has avoided evaluating the pact and has left the final decision in the hands of those registered, who will have to vote. “It is not up to the state leadership to decide what the agreement is” in a community, Serra has limited himself to saying. Faced with the warmth of the dome, Red Newspaper, led by the former general secretary of the organization, Pablo Iglesias, has defended in an editorial overturning the pact, not presenting itself, and giving its support to the candidacy of the Galician Nationalist Bloc. “The best decision that the purple bases can make is to reject the coalition with Sumar and ask for the vote for the BNG,” he says. In her intervention, the spokesperson has also conditioned her support for the Government's anti-crisis decree on the PSOE sitting down to negotiate with its five deputies in Congress.

After the negotiations were suspended due to the rupture between Ione Belarra's party and the coalition led by Yolanda Díaz in Congress on the 5th, on Wednesday, in an unexpected twist of script, an agreement in principle between the two forces was announced . The objective is to bring together the entire electorate that is to the left of the PSOE to try to re-enter the Galician Parliament, from which they were left out in 2020. But this pre-agreement must still be submitted to the bases.

“It is those registered who have to decide whether this agreement is positive or not,” Serra stressed, refusing to take a position on whether the alliance reached by his regional coordinator, Borja San Ramón, improves the party's electoral prospects. “The organization in Galicia has autonomy,” he repeated when asked by journalists. The document signed by Podemos and Sumar, and which the militants vote between this Thursday and Friday, states that the name of the candidacy will be Sumar Galicia, and that Sumar will be the spokesperson for the group and the candidate to preside over the Xunta, which Finally, it will be deputy Marta Lois, until now spokesperson in Congress. A profile that the editorial on the Iglesias website calls “tax.” This principle of agreement gives Podemos number 1 for Lugo, 2 for A Coruña, 3 in Ourense and 4 in Pontevedra. The former vice president of the Government, who load in the text against the pact, is still today a figure with great influence in the party and among a good part of the militancy, so his positioning can influence the results of the vote, which will be known on Saturday. Some voices in the leadership privately acknowledge that there is debate about what is the best option to run in the face of a very difficult electoral panorama.

Since Sumar, Lois has avoided evaluating the editorial. “I'm not going to go in there. I believe that the progressive forces in Galicia understand the historic opportunity before us. We are going to remove the PP from the Xunta and carry out the useful policies that Galicians need so much,” she responds.

Asked about the formula to ratify the agreement after Podemos approved a roadmap in November – which explains that, from now on, pre-electoral alliances will be made when they are “useful” and as long as there are “open primaries” and “no vetoes” – Serra has confirmed that the ongoing consultation “are not open primaries”, although he has not ruled out that each organization carries out its own process.

Regarding the Government's decree to face the economic consequences of the war in Ukraine, the spokesperson has launched an order to the Executive by conditioning the support of its parliamentarians on the PSOE sitting down to negotiate new measures with them. Serra has welcomed the extension of some of the regulations included in the package, but has considered it “essential” to add new ones, such as the extension of the social electricity bonus, doubling the amount of the banking tax, controlling the maximum interest rate on mortgages or apply price controls on food in large stores.

The leader has acknowledged that the socialists have not agreed with them on any of the initiatives. “For now the PSOE has not sat down to talk, and obviously, to get this decree approved in Parliament, it will have to sit down to agree, talk and negotiate with Podemos,” she stressed. Party sources point out that her vote is not assured and link her support to the Government being able to commit to approving other types of measures later.

Serra has begun his political assessment of the year with a recognition of the work done by the coalition Executive during the last legislature, in which Podemos had two ministries (Social Rights and Equality). “We have shown that not only was he able to govern, but that he did so by complying with most of the measures to which we had committed,” he stuck out his chest. And, although he has briefly acknowledged that the results of the municipal and regional elections — in which his party lost five of the six governments of which it was a part and disappeared from the Parliaments of Madrid, Valencia and the Canary Islands — “were not good,” He has clarified that these had negative consequences “for the entire left-wing bloc.” In Serra's words, the general elections also represented a “retreat in the plurinational and progressive majority” and reinforced “the two-party system.”

The spokesperson, a candidate for the primaries to lead the party in the Community of Madrid, took advantage of her initial speech to attack the PSOE, although she began by saying that “they did well” in approving the amnesty law “to confront from politics what that should never have been prosecuted.” And she has considered that she is wrong to “take advantage of the fanatical rights on Ferraz Street” (in reference to the demonstrations against the amnesty) to justify the curb on certain rights.

“The biggest mistake was made by expelling Podemos from the Government. A concession to the judicial and media offensive fundamentally against the feminist advances that have led our country to be the vanguard of advances for equality,” Serra finally indicated, who has once again described this exclusion of the Executive as a “setback that diminishes the possibilities of transformation” in Spain. In his speech there were no mentions of Sumar or the European elections, in which the Podemos leadership has proposed Irene Montero as the head of the list.

