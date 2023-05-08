The lawyer Marta Flor poses in her office, in Rivas, at the end of this April. Andrea Comas

Eight months ago, Marta Flor (Madrid, 44 years old) smiled at the end of her last speaking time in the first trial held at the National Court against commissioner José Manuel Villarejo. That day, the Podemos lawyer not only put an end to an intense year of sessions on an alleged macro-plot of police corruption that splashes various levels of the State, but also closed a cycle that has caused enormous “personal damage”. “When I finished, I thought, ‘You’ve crossed the river,’” she says. Although the current almost carried her away. She herself ended up placed in the pillory in the investigation and pointed out without evidence in 2020 for an alleged relationship with the prosecutor in the case, Ignacio Stampa. A “campaign” of lies that, according to her, caused her “post-traumatic stress”; and in which she was only, she says, “collateral damage.” “They wanted to destroy Stampa and the cause [judicial]. After a year of trial, Villarejo came to tell me: ‘You, Marta, have been the victim of all this.’

Marta Flor has chosen not to say anything in public for three years. But now she has decided to break her silence. First, with her intervention in a recent podcast about the prosecutor Stampa. And now with this interview in EL PAÍS, which lasts for more than two hours in his office in Rivas-Vaciamadrid (Madrid). This is his look at what happened at this time. That of a lawyer who, with a 13-year career behind her, landed in 2016 in a booming Podemos and who has participated in some of the most important legal cases (Villarejo case, Pujol case, Dina case, Little Nicholas case…). Flor has represented Pablo Iglesias, former vice president of the Government, in the National Court, and Alberto Rodríguez, former secretary of the Podemos Organization, in the Supreme Court.

—How did you start working for Podemos?

—My attorney told me that Podemos was making a selection of lawyers to handle different issues: civil, criminal, contentious… That, if I was interested, I would give my name. That it was a job opportunity. I said, “Well, I’m not looking for a job. But yes, I sympathize with the project”.

He explains that, barely half a year, the two lawyers who handled criminal matters left the party. “And the macro-causes remained, [donde la formación se había personado como acusación popular]And it was just me.” More members of the legal team soon joined. But her life, separated and with a six-year-old son, “began to be really crazy.” “Above all, you feel that what you are doing is very important because it can be useful. I put myself in my office: Quivis ex populowhich in Latin is ‘anyone of the people’ and which is the concept of popular accusation”.

The lawyer thus landed on the Clean Hands case —on the extortion of banks and companies. and in the Little Nicholas case. and in the Pujol casewhich also led to the accusation against the police chief in the Government of Mariano Rajoy and the alleged muñidor of the patriotic police, Eugenio Pino. “We started to see that there was a criminal plot, with a lot of things and characters that are connected.” And the road led to tandem case, which broke out in November 2017 with the arrest of Villarejo. “[Personarnos] it was a way of following the thread of police corruption. From the first moment I perceived that it was going to be fat, but not even half of half of what was there. And that it came to implicate the king emeritus…”.

On the left, the retired commissioner José Manuel Villarejo, in September 2022, during the first trial against him held at the National Court.

The lawyer underlines two milestones that, in her opinion, marked the tandem case. First, when the Dina case, opened in 2019 to investigate how it was possible that Villarejo had in his possession a copy of the mobile card of an adviser to Iglesias, Dina Bousselham, who had reported the theft of her phone in 2015. Second, when the names of the companies that hired the commissioner appear. “BBVA, Repsol, Iberdrola… the entire Ibex comes out. That’s when I began to think that it was incomprehensible”.

The ‘Dina case’ and the ‘Neurona case’ break out

At that time, Flor tells her superiors that she wants to leave. He says that the relationship with José Manuel Calvente, coordinator of the legal area of ​​Podemos, had become unbearable – he would later denounce him for sexual and labor harassment, although a Madrid court filed the charges because he had not been “accredited” -. “Alberto [Rodríguez, número tres del partido] He told me: ‘I am not going to allow you to leave through the back door because you have worked your ass off for all of us in court.’ And, in December 2019, Podemos kicks out Calvente, who charges against the party.

In January 2020, a burofax was leaked in which Calvente accused Flor of having “intimate relations with the prosecutor of an important matter”, thus pointing to Stampa, prosecutor of the Villarejo case. In summer, Calvente’s testimony about alleged financial irregularities in Podemos, becomes the basis for opening a macro-cause (neuron case) that has ended up deflated. Excerpts from legal team members’ phone messaging conversations are also leaked. And Calvente accuses his former colleagues of building the Dina case to benefit Pablo Iglesias: “The Dina case It was a setup and, since I could take it down, they tried to screw up my life falsely accusing me of sexual harassment,” he said in The world.

From the left, Dina Bousselham arrives at the National Court accompanied by her lawyer, Marta Flor, in May 2020. Luca Piergiovanni (EFE)

“I thought that Calvente wanted to destroy my image. But now I see, with everything he did afterward, that the target was not me but [perpetrar] revenge against whoever has publicly accused him of harassment: the party”, Marta Flor emphasizes. In October 2020, after listening to Calvente and concluding that Bousselham contradicts himself, Judge Manuel García-Castellón, instructor of the Dina casesends a letter to the Supreme Court where he asks to investigate the leader of Podemos for inventing a conspiracy to present himself as a victim of Villarejo, and proposes to impute, among others, Flor.

“I see that anything goes against the victims of a crime,” says the lawyer about Iglesias and Bousselham. “García-Castellón raises a reasoned statement that criminalizes the victim and the victim’s lawyer. It gets me, I’m not regulating. How am I going to do the job of defending the victim if they criminalize the lawyer? “There is another car where he formally throws me out [de la causa]: says it’s incompatible [que lleve] the defense of the two victims because there is a conflict of interest”. “To what extent is this not coercing my work”, he insists: “You see that the rules are not valid, that the Criminal Procedure Law you have to leave it in a trash can before entering because with the law in hand you can’t get anything, that the rules of the game are all changed”. “There comes a time when I say: ‘This is the dirtiest game.” In January 2021, the Supreme Court ruled out that there were solid indications against the members of Podemos, and returned the case to the Court.

“I had the feeling of being in a movie, that nothing made sense. The judge, Vox, a Canarian journalist… everyone denounced me,” recalls Marta Flor. “And you realize that you are going to suffer, but that the attack is not against you.” On the insinuations that she had an “intimate” relationship with the prosecutor, and that they even exchanged confidential information about the Villarejo case (something that both have denied and that an internal investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office ruled out), Flor reiterates —without specifying more—: “They were going for Ignacio Stampa [que acabó relevado del caso] and kill the cause [contra Villarejo] and the Prosecutor’s Office.

The lawyer then wanted to leave the first line. “Thanks to my colleagues on the legal team, I have not drowned. There were days when she couldn’t work. I was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder because every time I saw news from Calvente or Stampa, I suffered a kind of anxiety attack. I had to go to therapy and have been on medication for a whole year. Now I am much better, I have become strong”.

In September 2021, Flor defends Alberto Rodríguez in the Supreme Court. The then deputy is convicted of kicking a policeman in a demonstration years ago, and loses his seat. A month later, he begins the first trial at the National Court of Villarejo case —about three alleged espionage assignments that the commissioner received—, where the lawyer represents Podemos as a popular accusation. During the year that this hearing lasted, Flor was able to talk with some defendants during the breaks. “At first Villarejo walked in front of me, with his robe, as if trying to intimidate me. But after a year of trial he came to tell me: ‘It’s just that you, Marta, have been the victim of all this.’ As if to say: ‘You’ve been collateral damage.’

The lawyer Marta Flor, in the Rivas law firm to which she has joined. Andrea Comas

“Was it worth it?”

It’s a question I’ve asked myself many times. When I still hadn’t recovered and was injured, until relatively recently, he said: “Podemos has given me a lot professionally, but it has taken me personally.” But now that I have recovered, I consider myself a very loved and valued person within Podemos, they have given me a professional opportunity that I would never have had. I have had to pay that fee, so to speak, but in the end I look back and say: “If it is that I have been in everything too!”. How many Spaniards would not want to stand in front of my corrupt defendants and say: ‘I accuse you’. I would do it again.

Flor says that, currently, she only does support work for Podemos and has joined a law firm in Rivas.

“Little Nicolás is bearing the weight of not saying everything he knows” Marta Flor shows her disappointment at how the judicial investigation opened into the figure of Francisco Nicolás Gómez Iglesias, alias, has ended Little Nicholas, where she brought the popular accusation against the twenty-something. Podemos has always maintained that this case was just “the tip of the iceberg” of a plot that hid a “macro-cause of police corruption.” “We do not enter the Little Nicholas case because a kid had posed as a CNI agent, but because of police corruption. Because all the reports made by the judicial commission already pointed to the possible businesses that Villarejo could have, and the characters that appeared in other cases were repeated, “he says. The Provincial Court of Madrid has imposed four prison sentences on Pequeño Nicolás, but has acquitted Commissioner José Manuel Villarejo of recording a CNI conversation, in the only line of investigation focused on open war within the Police. “The feeling I have is that it was a bluff,” says the lawyer: “Everything has ended in a simple scam: that Nicolás falsified the DNI, the usurpation of functions… But the big thing, which is the criminal organization, It has not been studied. Nicolás, in some way, is enduring the weight of not telling everything he knows and everyone he has served as an instrument”.