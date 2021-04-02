Podemos has reported this morning to the National Police the attack suffered against its headquarters in Cartagena (Murcia) with explosive material during the past morning. This is the sixth assault on the training facilities, the third in the last year, according to the party. In May and September 2020, several windows were smashed with stones and threatening graffiti appeared on the premises with neo-Nazi symbols.

