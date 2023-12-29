The only deputy that Podemos had in the Asturian Parliament, Covadonga Tomé, who joined the Mixed Group after her recent expulsion from the party, has launched a challenge to the leadership by announcing that she intends to attend the Podemos Asturies primaries to be regional coordinator and to head the list for the European elections next June. The deadline to register the candidacy ends at midnight this Friday, but the deputy – expelled last Saturday for supposedly damaging the image of the party – has found that the website enabled for this purpose did not allow her to finish the process.

For this reason, the presentation of both candidacies has occurred by sending a burofax addressed to the general secretary of Podemos, Ione Belarra, and the organization secretary, Lilith Verstrynge. In it, Tomé reminds the party leadership that the expulsion is in the allegations period until January 16, so, in his opinion, he cannot be prevented from presenting his candidacy before this period ends. A rectification of the expulsion is also requested.

More information

Tomé was not the only victim of the latest internal friction in Podemos. In the expulsion file of the deputy, the expulsion of some of her collaborators was also formulated, such as Xune Elipe and Laura Tuero, at the time numbers two and three of Podemos' regional candidacy, as well as the expulsion of Jorge Fernández and a suspension nine months for another twenty members of the organization.

In this movement by Tomé's team, both Xune Elipe and Laura Tuero have formalized in the same burofax the presentation of their candidacies to be part of the Autonomous Citizen Council and the body of the electoral list of the European elections next June. The fourth expelled, Jorge Fernández, and 16 of those who were sanctioned with nine months of suspension have also joined.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

The events occur at a time of turbulence for the formation of Ione Belarra. Last Wednesday, Podemos and Sumar put aside their differences to agree on a joint candidacy for the Galician elections, but peace was short-lived. Just one day later, this Thursday, Pablo Iglesias called to reject the pre-agreement sealed the previous day, just when those registered had to ratify the unitary list in a vote whose results will be made public first thing this Saturday.