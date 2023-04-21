The Podemos candidate for the Presidency of the Principality of Asturias, Covadonga Tomé, critical of the regional and national leadership of the purple formation, has locked herself up this Thursday along with a dozen like-minded at the headquarters that the formation has in Gijón to demand that The regional candidacy that was elected months ago by those registered is respected in its entirety.

The confinement has been raised at the end of a long-awaited meeting between the candidate and the interim coordinator of the purple formation, Rafael Palacios, who has assumed the leadership before the loss of the coordinator and national deputy Sofía Castañón, to address the internal crisis of the party in the community. According to Tomé, Palacios has insisted on the meeting in his intention to remove from the list the number four of the candidacy, Jorge Fernández, recently suspended from affiliation for six months, and from participation in bodies and working groups for two years.

“I will leave here with democracy and the values ​​of Podemos intact; until then I stay at the Podemos headquarters, with the phone open 24 hours. I am a person who is not afraid to defend what he believes in and who fights until the end for it,” Tomé said in a statement.

According to Tomé, the management’s proposal is to remove Fernández from the candidacy and to incorporate his spokesperson and councilor during the last two terms in the Oviedo City Council, Ana Taboada, to fourth place, who achieved seventh place on the list in the primaries and related to the sector led by Palacios, who did not want to make statements.

The candidate also assures that six people from her team, including herself, were filed by the leadership of Podemos for events prior to the regional primaries, “prescribed according to the internal regulations of the party”, and that, in the case of Fernández , he was sanctioned for opinions that he had expressed within the highest leadership body of the party.

From the Executive of Podemos in Asturias they reply that they “are not trying to get anyone out” and explain that Jorge Fernández has a “sanction of suspension of affiliation for serious and continuous verbal attacks for months against multiple party colleagues”, for which ” automatically” is disqualified from being part of the electoral list in accordance with the party regulations. The same sources describe the behavior of Tomé’s team as “worrying” and allege that their only defense is that they were “prescribed facts” when they were sanctioned, which, they point out, “is completely false,” reports Paula Chouza.

“What I want to ask of our candidate is that she present herself, that she campaign, that she has our full support, that of the organization in Asturias and at the state level, and that we all go out together to obtain the best possible results”, has been limited to express asked about the crisis the general secretary of the party, Ione Belarra, during an act in Toledo.

On the other hand, the four councilors in the Langreo town hall who are critical of the current leadership ―Cristina García, Luis Baragaño, Elías López and Blanca Pantiga― have also announced their decision to resign in the next few hours.