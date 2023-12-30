Podemos will not go in coalition with Sumar to the Galician elections on February 18. The party's bases have rejected the pre-agreement reached between its regional leadership and Yolanda Díaz's platform with 62.36% of the votes, according to official data published this Saturday. The result, binding, closes the door to a unitary candidacy of the political space that with the En Marea brand became the leading opposition force in 2016 and four years later was left out of the regional Parliament, devoured by internal disputes. The division of the left into up to four candidates threatens to hinder the options of snatching the absolute majority from the popular Alfonso Rueda and what happened in Galicia could impact the negotiations for the Basque elections, which will be held in the coming months.

In total, 2,513 people participated in the consultation, which was held between this Thursday and Friday. The party does not offer figures for the total census, but in the vote on Pedro Sánchez's investiture last November, 2,764 registered voters from Galicia took part, 200 more than now. With the refusal of the pact principle, the militants demonstrate their discomfort with Díaz's party and Pablo Iglesias, former leader of Podemos, once again reveals himself as a figure even today with great influence on the bases of the party. After the national leadership avoided taking a position on the convenience of the alliance with the vice president's movement and left the decision in the hands of those registered, the former secretary general issued on his digital media (Network Diary) an editorial very critical of the pre-agreement in which he advocated rejecting it and directly supporting a candidacy of the nationalist BNG, leaving his own organization out of the elections. The proposal generated a huge stir and fueled internal debate.

After knowing the results, sources from the national leadership now rule out this option and assure that they are getting to work on the campaign. “In Podemos the important decisions are made by the people. A large majority of registered voters have said loud and clear that Podemos's transformative project has to be present in the next Galician elections,” its top official, Ione Belarra, confirmed online. The bases, in addition, have already elected their representatives for 18-F in primaries. In this second vote, the list of the official candidate, Isabel Faraldo, has won with 41.66% of support, compared to that of his rival, Charo Varela (34.66%). The blank vote has reached 23.68%. In recent days, the former A Coruña councilor had maintained some ambiguity about whether Podemos should or should not compete with Sumar. Belarra congratulated the winner. “You are the best candidate,” she wrote. “The people of Podemos want our project to be respected. She is proud of who we are, what we have done and what we can do in the future. We are the only organization in which it is not the leaders who rule, but the people. Yes you can,” she adds. Predictably, the formation will be presented in coalition with Alianza Verde, as announced by the regional coordinator, Borja San Ramón, and the environmental party this Saturday. “We have to work to build a green, feminist and progressive alternative for all Galicians,” has pointed out in X (former Twitter)the organization of former deputy Juan López de Uralde.

“We regret the decision. We did what we had to do. There is a historic opportunity to get Galicia out of paralysis and for new air to enter the Xunta. And we are for that and only for that,” Sumar sources in the community briefly underline, who prefer to keep a low profile and not fuel the controversy further. From Izquierda Unida, which will go with the platform, the interim coordinator after the departure of Alberto Garzón, Ismael González, has indirectly questioned the decision by justifying the unitary candidacy as the option to “convert the concerns of the Galician people into a progressive Government of change”. The person also responsible for the federal organization of IU advocates continuing to work “in that direction”, with “responsibility and high-mindedness, convinced that the rights of the working class are above any corporate interest or internal concern,” he emphasizes. in contrast to Belarra's party.

Those around the Podemos leadership in Madrid privately acknowledge that they expected the result to be against. The co-founder of the party Juan Carlos Monedero, who a day earlier defended his yes to running with Sumar despite calling the pre-agreement an “offer-trap” and considering it a “failure” that there were four lists on the left, has also taken this position. tomorrow: “I have the feeling that this was the result wanted by whoever made an offer that was difficult for the Podemos militancy to accept. Too much accumulated pain. Take a long look and keep paddling. The alternative, kills.”

Although the political agenda is at half throttle due to the Christmas break, the week has been intense for the political space. After the five Ione Belarra deputies broke with Díaz's coalition in Congress at the beginning of December – which caused the suspension of negotiations – no one anymore had an alliance for the Galician elections. Last Wednesday afternoon, however, Sumar surprised by announcing a pre-agreement with Podemos and Esquerda Unida in the same event that presented Marta Lois as a candidate for the presidency of the Xunta. The next day, the editorial in Iglesias' digital newspaper disconcerted the members of the new platform and fear of possible rejection spread among the ranks of Podemos Galicia.

Although from Madrid the leadership of the party has defended the autonomy of the organization in the territory, no one had questioned Iglesias' position and the leadership recognized that there was debate about what is the most convenient formula to run in elections that seem very complicated. . In the PP they almost assume an absolute majority for Rueda, president of the Xunta; The BNG is strong with Ana Pontón, and the PSOE, absolutely committed to its candidate, José Ramón Gómez Besteiro. Podemos is now an extra-parliamentary force, just like Esquerda Unida or Sumar, which did not exist four years ago. It is also a crucial appointment for the second vice president of the Government, who is launching her project in some regional elections. Although obtaining representation would be enough to save the furniture, a bad result would leave the platform damaged before the electoral cycle that begins, with the elections in Euskadi and the European elections in June, which Podemos has marked in red on the calendar as the great battle to measure forces. A fight that will be fought, in all probability, with Irene Montero as a candidate just when the party celebrates the tenth anniversary of its emergence with five MEPs into Spanish politics.

