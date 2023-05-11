When Maradona’s Napoli became champions of Italy, he was there too, a talented young striker from the winning team. Pietro Puzone, who after that match would have had a life of successes ahead of him, decided, on the contrary, to play his career between drugs and alcohol, kicking his luck. “My name is Pietro Puzone”, the new RaiPlay Sound podcast, is a human portrait of raw intensity made by journalist Lorenzo Giroffi, who dedicated an emotional notebook to Puzone in which the Neapolitan footballer talks about himself without filters.

The podcast is the touching confession of a success that marks the beginning of a decline, of a life lived to the fullest, of an important friend – Maradona – of continuous “tarantellas” between alcohol and drugs and of a present poverty that today forces Puzone to live on a bench like a homeless. “My name is Pietro Puzone” takes the listener into the heart of those who live in the provinces and suddenly find themselves overwhelmed by the vices of the empire and introduces them to the crime that has mortified a territory, between raids that seem like a novel and which instead have engulfed a real life. Because not everyone can live a life of Serie A: for some it is only a season.

Conceived, written and conducted by Lorenzo Giroffi. Original music: Giuseppe Giroffi.

Editorial care: Giuseppe Paternò Raddusa. Sound Design: Alessandro Levrini.Editorial Strategy: Eleonora Chiomento.Producer: Ilaria Villani. My name is Pietro Puzone is an Original RaiPlay Sound Podcast, produced by Gli Listenable.