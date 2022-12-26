Secretary of the PMC Melnikov said that Ilya Yashin was transferred from the pre-trial detention center in Moscow
Former Moscow municipal deputy Ilya Yashin (an individual acting as a foreign agent) were transferred from the Moscow pre-trial detention center until the verdict enters into force. This was announced by the executive secretary of the capital’s Public Monitoring Commission (POC) Alexei Melnikov, reports RIA News.
