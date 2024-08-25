If you are looking for a new graphics card for your gaming computer and you are looking for a not too expensive model that will get you into the 4000 generation of Nvidia, then you should take a look at the promotion for the PNY GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GBThe reported discount is €60 compared to the previous price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The previous price was 510.98€. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.