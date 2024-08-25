If you are looking for a new graphics card for your gaming computer and you are looking for a not too expensive model that will get you into the 4000 generation of Nvidia, then you should take a look at the promotion for the PNY GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GBThe reported discount is €60 compared to the previous price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The previous price was 510.98€. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
PNY Graphics Card Features
The GeForce RTX 4060 Ti GPU features 8GB of GDDR6 (128-bit) RAM, with 4352 CUDA cores and up to 288 GB/sec of memory bandwidth. It has a core clock speed from 2310 MHz and boost speed of 2550 MHz. It has a PCI Express 4.0 x16 (x8 Active) interface with DisplayPort and HDMI outputs.
Being from the 4000 generation, the graphics card gives access to the most latest technologies from Nvidialike DLSS 3, with Ada Lovelace architecture and with ray tracing.
