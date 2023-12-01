The PNV candidate for Lehendakari Imanol Pradales greets Lehendakari Iñigo Urkullu (from behind), this past Sunday in Sukarrieta (Bizkaia). Luis Tejido (EFE)

The victory of the PNV in next year’s Basque elections is not, according to a Basque Government survey, in danger, but the margin with EH Bildu would continue to narrow. The two main Basque nationalist forces arrive more even than ever at this electoral event, according to the latest survey on voting intention which the autonomous Executive announced this Friday. The PNV would once again be the most voted force in Parliament with 29 of the 75 seats in the regional Parliament, which would lose two representatives compared to the 2020 results. This would continue the downward trend that Andoni Ortuzar’s party has had. shown in the last elections. On the other hand, the survey shows a new rise in EH Bildu, which would reach 25 seats (four more), a figure that he had not known so far this century. The socialists would achieve a slight growth to 11 seats (one more) and would once again have the key to governability in the Basque Country in their hands.

The Basque Government survey was carried out after interviewing 3,000 people between November 21 and 24, that is, a few days after the inauguration of Pedro Sánchez as President of the Government. At that time it was not known that Iñigo Urkullu will not repeat as PNV candidate for lehendakari, nor that Arnaldo Otegi will not head the coalition list either. abertzale.

The PNV would obtain a bittersweet victory. Its weight among the electorate would be reduced and it would lose the first position in Gipuzkoa to EH Bildu. The independentists abertzales They would continue to rise and would be only four seats away. The PSE-EE, the current government partner of the PNV, would improve its results with 11 parliamentarians, in the same way as the PP, which would take seven seats in the final distribution, when in the last elections, in coalition with Ciudadanos, it achieved six.

The worst unemployed would be Podemos/Sumar and Vox. The purple formation, which has not yet decided with what brand and the candidate with which it will compete in the Basque elections, would suffer a setback that could lead to insignificance in Parliament, where it would have only three seats (half that of the current). The far-right party, which debuted in the Basque Chamber in 2020, would lose its only parliamentarian and would be left without any representative in all of the Basque institutions.

The results of this survey would allow the PNV to govern in coalition with the PSE-EE, as has happened since 2016 in Euskadi. These two formations would add up to an absolute majority in the Basque Chamber, which reduces the chances that EH Bildu will be able to take over the autonomous Executive. Only the sum of the left-wing forces (Bildu, PSE and Podemos) would be enough to invest the nationalist candidate, although this hypothesis is not on the table. The socialists have already announced that they would not support a Bildu lehendakari under any circumstances.

By territory, the PNV would win in Bizkaia and Álava, but EH Bildu would be the party that would prevail in Gipuzkoa, confirming the victory it obtained in the last municipal elections in this territory. In Bizkaia the PNV would achieve the same 12 seats that it obtained four years ago, but EH Bildu would win two in a province in which the Peneuvistas have traditionally always won easily. In Álava the PNV would lose one seat out of the nine it has, while Bildu would gain up to seven. And in Gipuzkoa there would be an electoral reversal when EH Bildu became the leading political force, as happened in 2012 by a handful of votes. This time it would win 11 seats, two more than the PNV.

