There are less than five days left until the start of the campaign for the Basque elections on April 21, the closest in memory according to polls. The run-up to the elections has coincided with the annual celebration, this Sunday, of the day of the Basque homeland, Aberri Eguna, on a day in which the parties have taken advantage of the holiday to vindicate themselves in the face of the imminent appointment at the polls. The president of the PNV, Andoni Ortuzar, has asked his militancy in Bilbao to “mobilize the vote to the maximum” to capture the undecided and has vindicated the management of his formation in the Basque Government against the aspirations of EH Bildu. Ortuzar has slipped that left abertzale He has “a hidden agenda,” which he will put into motion if he comes to power. The leader of the PNV has acknowledged that “things are close”, in reference to the technical tie with EH Bildu that the polls predict, but he has shown himself confident that his party will win the elections on 21-A.

“What is at stake is not whether PNV is more than Bildu or Bildu more than PNV. That is a very simplistic reading. What is at stake is the response of the institutions of Euskadi to guarantee progress and well-being,” Ortuzar added at the event, in which the Lehendakari, Iñigo Urkullu, and the party's candidate, Imanol Pradales, also participated. Urkullu has listed the achievements that in his opinion the PNV has achieved at the head of the Basque institutions (where it has governed since 1980 except for the three years in which the socialist Patxi López was lehendakari, between 2009 and 2012). The Basque leader has highlighted that today Euskadi “is more of a nation and enjoys more self-government and well-being” thanks to his government action, and has criticized those who “seek only to destabilize and encourage permanent confrontation.” Urkullu received a standing ovation from all attendees at his last Aberri Eguna as Lehendakari.

His successor, Imanol Pradales, has also referred to EH Bildu, his main rival 21-A, but he has done so in a veiled manner, without expressly mentioning the formation abertzale. “You have to choose between two models: to get better or to get worse,” emphasized the new head of the PNV list. “Even if they try, we don't have amnesia,” he stated. “The PNV solves the problems, without creating new headaches and without reaching into people's pockets. That is our model and this is what elections are about,” he concluded. The 40dB survey. for EL PAÍS and Cadena SER, it grants both PNV and EH Bildu 28 seats and gives the PNV a minimal advantage in voting intention: 34.2% compared to 33.7% for EH Bildu, something unthinkable 20 years ago.

EH Bildu, for its part, has once again commemorated the Aberri Eguna in the city of Pamplona with a massive demonstration and a political event in which the general coordinator of the training, Arnaldo Otegi, participated. The march, with some 15,000 participants – according to data from the Government Delegation in Navarra – began at noon, led by a banner with the motto “Nazioa gara” (“we are a nation”), carried by the main leaders and public officials. of EH Bildu, with Otegi and the party's candidate for lehendakari, Pello Otxandiano, at the head.

Arnaldo Otegi at the event held this Sunday in Pamplona. Villar Lopez (EFE)

Representatives of ERC and BNG have joined the rally, which ended with an event in which Otegi was convinced that “independence will not be achieved overnight if there are no intermediate scenarios.” “Independence will not come if we do not first reach governments,” he has warned. And he explained that the EH project “has a clear vocation as a sovereign State, an independent State and a Basque Republic.” Meanwhile, he said, it is necessary to “reach out to governments and demonstrate through their actions that this is a country that has a national project”, at the forefront throughout Europe in social rights, health, education, defense of the land and distribution of wealth. wealth.

From the PSE-EE, the socialist candidate for 21-A, Eneko Andueza, has shared a video through social networks visiting the family town, Morales de Toro (917 inhabitants, Zamora). The 40dB survey. for EL PAÍS and Cadena SER places the socialists as the third force with an increase from 10 to 11 seats. Andueza has been insisting for days that he will not give his support to EH Bildu in case the left abertzale have options to govern after the appointment at the polls.

PP attacks on Sánchez

The president of the Basque PP and candidate for lehendakari, Javier De Andrés, responded this Sunday that, after listening to what the PNV said in its Aberri Eguna celebration, it is clear that the nationalist formation “is increasingly further away from the open Euskadi ” that the Basques need and demand. From the national leadership of the Popular Party, the deputy secretary of Organization, Carmen Fúnez, has criticized the fact that BNG, ERC and EH Bildu have held the Aberri Eguna in Pamplona, ​​a city governed by the party led by Otegi thanks to the support given by the PSOE at the end of December, in what it described as “the best example of Pedro Sánchez's management balance, which has become the guarantee for the whitewashing of Bildu and the strengthening of the independence movement.”

The Elkarrekin Podemos candidate for Lehendakari, Miren Gorrotxategi, has stated that, in the 21st century, the Aberri Eguna “cannot be about creating new borders or building walls on the Ebro, but rather about eliminating the obstacles that prevent all Basques from and the Basques can have a dignified life in Euskadi.” In statements given to the media in Durango (Vizcaya), Gorrotxategi has demanded a “better Euskadi, which through its self-government, guarantees material well-being for all” who live there.

