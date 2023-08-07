The PP has summoned the PNV this Monday morning to reconsider its refusal to enter into an investiture, legislature or government agreement with the PP that includes Vox in the equation, once this party has decided to give away the vote of its 33 deputies to Alberto Núñez Feijóo to make it easier for him to reach La Moncloa. The offer has been immediately rejected by the peneuvistas, who have reaffirmed their no and have recalled that on July 24 they already communicated to Feijóo the refusal to start talks to facilitate his investiture, without even citing Vox. Elías Bendodo, general coordinator of the PP, has explained on the Cope network, the radio of the Spanish bishops, that the offer of the ultras “gives the green light to a possible investiture of the PP”: it means that “the rules of the game change” because “These are different circumstances for those who took a position from the beginning” ―in reference to the PNV, a party that has declared itself “incompatible” with Vox―. The ultras, in turn, expressly cite the PNV in their statement on Sunday, in which they give their support to the PP to prevent “Pedro Sánchez from being sworn in as president by the hand of all the enemies of Spain.” But Bendodo has insisted that Feijóo wants to govern alone.

More information

Bendodo has maintained the thesis that the PP has maintained since the electoral campaign: despite the fact that it has closed alliances with Vox to govern together in the Valencian Community, Extremadura, Aragon and the Balearic Islands (and before Castilla y León), in the central government it prefers a popular single color formula. “The PP is going to offer the Spaniards the formation of a solitary, strong and broad government that begins to roll as soon as possible. Steps were taken yesterday for the party that won the elections to form a government on its own”, he said.

The popular leader has restrainedly celebrated Abascal’s gift, “a change in the rules of the game that changes the situation and would promote the governability of our country, because they are different circumstances for those who positioned themselves from the beginning.” To the direct question of whether the PP will try to get the PNV to reconsider its no by not demanding Vox enter the Government, Bendodo said: “We are not going to give up fighting any battle. The PP has the ability to talk to everyone and agree with almost everyone. We have agreed with Vox, but not only; in Catalonia, we have done it with the PSOE and in San Sebastián, with the PNV; Canarian Coalition; the PCR in Cantabria… The PP is a broad-spectrum party, with the ability to agree and speak to the left and right. Negotiations must be carried out with discretion, although, obviously, when the agreements are reached they will be made public. The circumstances are totally different.”

The general coordinator of the PP has made his accounts for the investiture, for which he has not yet reached an absolute majority, precisely because of the PNV’s no (which looks at the Basque regional elections next year) to an equation that includes Vox . “We have 170 yeses Yes, and we have the Canary Islands Coalition, with 172; and we go on. We have more support than the PSOE. Sánchez has 151 votes, nothing more guaranteed. We are going towards a triple situation: or a blockade that leads to an electoral repetition due to Sánchez not speaking with Feijóo; the second is that the president of the Government is the one who has lost the elections, which would be an Executive in which there would be 24 parties, or a broad and strong PP Government ”, he said.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

But the PNV has not let an hour go by to answer the PP, which has been reminded that not to negotiate with Feijoó was a collegiate decision of the Euzkadi Buru Batza, the party’s highest decision-making body. “On July 24, the Euzkadi Buru Batzar established its position with crystal clarity. Given the attempt by some political and media actors, both in the Basque Country and in Spain, to build an alternative reality, we consider it opportune and convenient to refresh their memory”, the nationalist party has tweeted, which Vox quotes in its statement on the enemies of Spain .