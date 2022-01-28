The PNV spokesman in the Congress of Deputies, Aitor Esteban, on the 17th in an act of his party, in Pamplona. Eduardo Sanz (Europa Press)

The PNV also advocates opening an investigation into sexual abuse committed within the Catholic Church, but believes that the framework should not be the Congress of Deputies. The Basque nationalists propose that the Government appoint a commission of experts to carry out the appropriate inquiries and then present their conclusions to Parliament. For the Basque formation that would be the most “useful and appropriate” formula, according to a statement from its parliamentary group, “far from the pimpampum that characterizes the investigative commissions in Congress”, such as the one requested by United We Can, ERC and Eh Bildu.

The Socialists, after the joint request made on Wednesday by their government partner and two of the mainstays of their parliamentary base, have been willing to open an investigation, although without opting for the moment what its scope and format should be. The PNV now suggests this other solution, the use of a commission of “independent experts” who work outside the political dispute. Sources from the PSOE, whose support is essential to open the investigation, welcomed the PNV proposal with interest, although for now, they insisted, it would be one more of the different formulas that are being studied.

Basque nationalists maintain that the investigation is necessary given the “seriousness” of the reported events and the “inaction of the Catholic Church.” Their proposal, they point out, is inspired by similar research carried out in countries such as France or Germany. “It would be the most respectful of those affected, taking into account the seriousness of the facts and the extreme sensitivity with which this matter must be treated,” they argue. The PNV also regrets the attitude of the Catholic Church towards the complaints, “with honorable exceptions such as that of the Bishop of Bilbao”, Joseba Segura, who has announced the opening of an internal investigation as a result of the cases uncovered by EL PAÍS.

Already in June 2019, the State Attorney General’s Office sent a report to the Ministry of Justice in which it analyzed, at that time, the situation of the problem of abuse of minors in the Church and in it concluded that the Government should mobilize and take measures . In the letter he suggested that Spain imitate the work that was carried out in countries such as Australia and the Netherlands, where independent national commissions were created that investigated the cases for years, opened channels so that the victims could provide their testimony, conducted thousands of interviews and delivered a comprehensive final report. Later, the victims were compensated. Despite the concern that the Prosecutor’s Office explicitly cited in said report, the Executive did not follow any of its recommendations, which now also seems to be demanded by the Basque party.

A “national tragedy” in Australia

In Australia, the initiative to create an independent commission arose from a request at the end of 2012 by Prime Minister Julia Gilliard to address abuses in religious institutions, but also in NGOs, social organizations and state agencies in the country. The Governor General of the Commonwealth of Australia created a commission a year later that counted almost 5,000 cases committed by 1,800 religious. The investigation, which lasted four years and compiled 15 volumes of testimonies, described the problem of pederasty as “a national tragedy.” The Government allocated 40 million dollars (about 34.5 million euros) and the Church promised to repair the victims with compensation of up to 150,000 Australian dollars (just over 94,000 euros). Some victims were recognized and compensated even in cases in which the aggressor had died.

The Spanish State Attorney General’s Office cited the Deetman commission in the document prepared almost three years ago, named in honor of the Dutch president who led it in 2011, former Christian Democrat minister Wim Deetman. In this case, the studies estimated between 10,000 and 20,000 victims of sexual assault by the Dutch clergy since 1945. Boarding schools, schools, seminaries, orphanages… the events occurred in scenarios very similar to the cases that are becoming known in Spain . In fact, the number of aggressors indicated by said commission was about 800 religious, only 200 more than those that EL PAÍS has counted in its database. As in Australia, the Church assumed compensation of between 5,000 and 100,000 euros, depending on the seriousness of the events, which ranged from rape to touching.

In the US, on the other hand, it was the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York that, in 2004, opened an investigation to address the cases after the newspaper bostonglobe publish a series of reports on abuse and cover-up in the Bostonian Church. The result: 4,392 clerics had abused more than 10,600 people between 1950 and 2002 across the country. Figures that translated into 4% of the priests ordained during that time were pederasts. In 2008, a Pennsylvania grand jury report revealed that 300 priests abused some 10,000 children in that state over seven decades. “There was a systematic cover-up,” State Attorney General Josh Shapiro said at the time.

If you know of any case of sexual abuse that has not seen the light of day, write to us with your complaint at abuses@elpais.es