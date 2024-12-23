The PNV has denounced that the tax on energy companies approved this Monday by the Council of Ministers goes against the Basque Economic Agreement, has criticized Bildu for giving “a charter” to this rate and has warned that it will not accept “patches “.

The parliamentary group led by Aitor Esteban in Congress has regretted the “lack of rigor and seriousness” with which, in their opinion, “supposed agreements that must be processed in Congress are announced.”

In this context, PNV sources criticize Bildu for presenting themselves “as saviors” of the Basque self-government when just five days ago they voted “in favor of a tax that went directly against the waterline” and the “heart of self-government.” “It borders on an insult to intelligence,” they have slipped.

That is what the specific decree-law approved by the Government to create a tax on energy companies means, according to Basque nationalists. The Executive has chosen to create this rate after the tax reform that came into force last Saturday repealed the tax on energy companies that was in force until December 31 of this year.

They don’t trust it to be a tax

This new temporary tax for 2025 will have bonuses for companies that invest in decarbonization activities and includes the commitment to convert it into a tax that the provincial treasuries can manage.

But the PNV does not trust that commitment which, according to Bildu, will be materialized when the decree is validated and processed as a bill in Congress. Nationalists remember that That same commitment was already included in the decree approved in 2023 and it has not been finalized. “What is the novelty that they say they have achieved? What makes one think that a tax will now be agreed upon and that a tax will not be maintained?” they ask.

In this context, those of Aitor Esteban make it clear that They are not going to accept a lien. “If you want to modify the taxation of companies because it is understood that it should be higher, review the Corporate Tax. Patches are not worth it. Things are either done well or they are not done,” the aforementioned sources have settled.