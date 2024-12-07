The president of the PNV, Andoni Ortuzar, said this Friday that his party is not “in favor of mixing” the judicial cases and their support for the general budgets of the State and assured that, although they will be attentive to how the judicial process related to Víctor de Aldama evolves, they are not going to link their support to the accounts with this issue.

“We govern Euskadi, we know how important it is to have budgets and we believe it is logical that all institutions have them. We are not going to condition one thing for the other“Ortuzar assured the press in Brussels before participating in the event for the 20th anniversary of his party at the community level, the European Democratic Party.

“We are not in favor of mixing issues. The Aldama case will have its political development on the one hand and judicial development on the other. We will be attentive to both evolutions, but the budgets are the budgets, they are basic in the progress of a State, of a country,” he added.

The PNV leader assured that the Aldama case is “more in noise than in information” with regard to politics and in a “previous” phase with regard to the judicial case, so “we have to wait.”

“We are already talking to the Government about the budget.we’ve been doing it for two or three weeks. We are not the only ones needed, but yes we are essential and we are going to contribute what is in our power so that there is a budget,” he said.

From Brussels, Ortuzar also referred to the next community legislature, which he defined as “of variable geometry” by the possible majorities in the European Parliament, and pointed out that there is a fragmentation that “obliges everyone” to make an “effort at dialogue, consensus and political agreement” for the legislation to move forward.

“Us we are more into putting green lines than red(but) we are not going to collaborate with anyone who seeks to dismantle Europe. We are not going to collaborate with anyone who wants to build walls so that Europe is isolated and immigration cannot enter. We are not going to contribute to going backwards in the advances of the European Union and civil rights,” he stressed.

Furthermore, he criticized that the PP and the PSOE staged “their state fights” in Brussels, delaying the procedures to launch the new European Commission, and stressed that the PNV wants “do the opposite.”

“We have come to bring our support to Europeto bring our support to the European institutions, to this Commission that is now beginning its journey. We believe that we must take advantage of the moment, despite the difficulties, there are ways to advance in a more federal Europe, in a more united Europe, in a more democratic Europe, with more rights for citizens and that honors its motto of united in diversity,” said Ortuzar.