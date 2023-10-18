Anyone between the ages of 63 and 66 will receive an invitation for a free pneumococcal vaccination this fall. The vaccination reduces the chance of becoming infected. If you become infected with the bacteria, you can become (seriously) ill. What are pneumococci? And what diseases can they cause? A GP and the RIVM explain it. “Pneumococci are contagious through sneezing, coughing and kissing.”
#pneumococcal #bacteria #settle #nose #throat #recognize #infection
Chamber approves Brazil-Israel agreement on security cooperation
Another 2 texts approved this Wednesday deal with pensions and air service; House approved repudiation against Hamas on October 10...