Fighter PMC “Wagner” announced the advancement of units in the eastern part of Artemovsk

A fighter of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” reported on the success of the group’s units in the Artemivsk region (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut). His words lead RIA News.

According to the fighter, the PMC is advancing in the eastern part of Artemovsk, in the direction of the Bakhmutka River. “We are starting to control and observe almost the entire eastern part of the western one,” he said.

He also noted that the units can observe the actions of the enemy in the village of Yagodnoye near Artemovsk, see blown up factories, crossings and bridges. The Ukrainian army, according to the fighter, is actively conducting reconnaissance with the help of drones: during the day – conventional ones, and at night – with thermal imagers.

Earlier it became known that the bridge between Artemovsk and Konstantinovka was blown up. Now the Ukrainian troops in the city are connected with other units only along one road – to Chasov Yar.