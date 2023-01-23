The season in the preferred leaves a more comfortable Balsicas in the table. The group increased its margin with respect to its pursuer, the Mazarrón. A defensive error by Totana led to the 0-1 scoreline through a goal from Hicham. The player thus became the undisputed protagonist of the match by scoring and later being sent off. Mazarrón, however, gave the surprise by also winning 0-1 against La Aljorra, whose goalkeeper was transcendental. The clear local chances, with Chiki’s shots to the crossbar and post, were insufficient.

The one who also suffered a serious setback was the Águilas. He did it in his own fiefdom and against a Santa Cruz, who settled the issue in the first half through two goals from Misco and Rulo. Those of Zapata thus became fair creditors of the victory.

Who is also losing steam is Algezares who reaped their second consecutive defeat, this time at home against a much superior La Minerva. Marcos and Grego made this team forget the hard blow last week (2-3 against the bottom team).

The Águilas suffered a tough defeat in their own fiefdom against a Santa Cruz who settled the duel with two goals from Misco and Rulo



Suffered was the victorious return of El Algar after his visit to San Javier (1-2). They took advantage of the Águilas puncture to get third. And in the Bala Azul match against Lumbreras, the first half was for the locals and the second for the visitors. Mariano and Nico came back from Alejandro’s 1-0 deficit with a goal from Dani Franco. The leader Plus Ultra also increased his advantage over Abarán and Churra, who played. After an even first half with a very clear chance for Yeclano, Cholo’s team was superior at the restart, and Quique Pina and Segado extended the joy.

Five games without winning



Julio César did not make his successful debut on the bench for Churra, who has gone five games without winning. Either of them could have won, but the locals were unable to take advantage of the 2-0 lead in the first half and Montecasillas came from behind.

The one who did not fail and took advantage of the missteps of Abarán and Churra was Los Garres who, despite the tight score (3-2), were better than Beniel, who equalized 2-0 and Javi Sáez, in the minute 90, he decided.

Raal, with two goals from Juanpa, one from a penalty, and another from Robert, struck down an unknown Abarán (0-3) who has missed five points in his last two games. The key could have been in the penalty missed by Fenoll before the break.

A draw would have done justice at Molinense-Cabezo de Torres (1-2), although the visitor’s triumph should not be detracted since since 43 they played with ten due to Alberto’s expulsion and came back from Iván’s 1-0 with goals from Mario and Ismail. And Fortuna, adds and continues. 0-2 in Jumilla with goals from Fran Herrera and Mario.