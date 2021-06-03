Out of envy, an anonymous overweight bride did not invite her slender girlfriend to the wedding, and for this she was criticized on the Internet. To the corresponding publication in a closed Facebook-The That’s It, I’m Wedding Shaming community got attention in the Daily Mail.

An unnamed 27-year-old US resident explained that she decided not to invite her best friend to the wedding ceremony because of her good figure. “The reason I didn’t call her is because she is incredibly thin by nature and in very good shape. She looks great. When we appear together in public, all men look only at her, ”the bride admitted.

The American added that she considers herself entitled not to invite her friend, because she does not want to be “overshadowed”. She also mentioned that all women attending the event will be as plump as she is, and the presence of a thin girl in group photos will attract too much attention.

Netizens criticized the bride for her lack of self-confidence. “For me, such a friendship would end in a split second”, “Say that you are jealous of your friend, without speaking out loud that you are jealous of your friend”, “Stop calling this girl your friend, I am sick of this hypocrisy”, “ In fact, she just admitted that all the guests at her party are ugly, ”“ See a psychologist, ”they said.

Earlier in June, the girl was dropped from the list of bridesmaids due to obesity after childbirth. User @ Dandylioness1 explained that her friend promised to make her a bridesmaid when she got married, however, ahead of the wedding ceremony, she posted on her Facebook page a list of four people called “Team of the Bride”, which did not include the heroine of the material.