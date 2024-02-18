Many researchers claim that the Egyptians were the inventors of the plumb lineduring the rule of Queen Hatcshepsut of the 18th Dynasty of Egypt at the time of the architect Senmut.

The plumb line has played the important role in construction to measure the verticality of objects, such as walls, poles and structures. He prophet Amos I had never expected to hear the voice of God, and he had not anticipated becoming a prophet, he had never performed this office, he did not come from nobility “I am not a prophet, nor the son of a prophet. I am a cowherd and I collect wild figs. But the Lord kept me from following the cattle, and he said to me, “Go and prophesy to my people Israel” Amos 7:14-15 ESV.

Amos obeyed and unleashed the word he had received, when the use is unknown the abuse is inevitable; There have been abuses and excesses of the words that many say: “God told me” or “Thus says the Lord”, every word should serve to exhort, edify and console; but never bring death, destruction or confrontation, wisdom must always maintain balance; The reality is that there is a plumb line of God that is manifesting and about to activate to bring alignment in everything as an individual, society and Nation. “The Lord showed me another vision: He was standing by a plumb wall, and he had a plumb line in his hand. And the Lord asked me: What do you see, Amos? “A plumb line,” I replied. Then the Lord said: Look, I am going to cast the plumb line in the midst of my people Israel; “I will never forgive him again.” Amos 7:7-8. RVR60. We are at the door of something transcendental worldwide, the plumb line is ready and precise.

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. “Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that.”

Martin Luther King

Sunday February 18, 1st of Lent. Cycle B

At the beginning of Lent. free to love

Mexico: Land of Dancers

Expo Agro Sinaloa Sinaloan heritage

#plumb #line