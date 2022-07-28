In the first six months of 2022, a total of 38,467 electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles have been registered in Spain. Madrid is the Autonomous Community in which the most vehicles of this type have been registered in these six months with a total of 17,613 vehicles (46%), followed by Catalonia with 5,613 (15%) and Valencia (8%). In all the Autonomous Communities—with the exception of Murcia—, the number of

pure electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids registered has grown by around 15% compared to the first quarter of the year, which shows the clear evolution of this type of vehicle throughout Spain.

These data are included in the study conducted by

mobile with the aim of detecting the communities in which they have enrolled more and less

electric cars, through data from AEDIVE. Likewise, the study analyzes the brands that have registered the most and shows that the ones preferred by the Spanish are: Mercedes with 4,100 registrations, followed by Peugot with 3,377 registrations and by KIA, in third place, with 3,061 registered vehicles.

According to Francisco Casas, CEO of emovili “the results of this second Barometer are encouraging, since they allow us to see how more and more people are opting for electric vehicles, a change that will not only generate an impact on the pockets of the Spaniards but also on the planet in general.

According to his calculations, and with current electricity and fuel rates, traveling 100 kilometers with

a gasoline car it costs about 13 euros, while with an electric car only 1.95 euros. This saving is probably one of the fundamental axes that lead the population to opt for the purchase of this type of vehicle.