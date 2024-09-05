To get an idea of ​​the variety of game situations you can find yourself in The Plucky Squire you can check out this new “sneak peek” video released today by Devolver Digital, which shows different gameplay phases of the game and in particular moments of combat between turn-based battles, shooter phases and more.

As we all know, the new game from All Possible Future makes fun of video game conventions by staging an adventure that breaks the fourth wall, passing with ease from 2D to 3D not only as a graphic style, but also as a possibility of movement and interaction with the game world.

This leads to a remarkable variety of situations and gameplay solutions, which are also inspired by different genres of video games, also featuring a decidedly eclectic combat system.