To get an idea of the variety of game situations you can find yourself in The Plucky Squire you can check out this new “sneak peek” video released today by Devolver Digital, which shows different gameplay phases of the game and in particular moments of combat between turn-based battles, shooter phases and more.
As we all know, the new game from All Possible Future makes fun of video game conventions by staging an adventure that breaks the fourth wall, passing with ease from 2D to 3D not only as a graphic style, but also as a possibility of movement and interaction with the game world.
This leads to a remarkable variety of situations and gameplay solutions, which are also inspired by different genres of video games, also featuring a decidedly eclectic combat system.
So many different situations
We then see the protagonist Jot with his friends (Violet and Thrash), adventuring through various settings such as the Sonnet Swamps, venturing outside of the book they initially find themselves in and exploring the 3D space on the desk, in the “real world”.
This is one of the transitional moments of the game, spiced up by different game mechanics.
Among these we see a fight with bow and arrows that becomes a sort of turn-based combat, then a third-person shooter phase and then other different situations, in a condensation of varied gameplay moments.
The Plucky Squire has the release date set for September 17 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch, also available directly at launch within the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalogue.
