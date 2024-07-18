Devolver Digital and the developers of All Possibile Futures have released a new gameplay video Of The Plucky Squirethe promising action adventure that seamlessly switches between 2D and 3D phases offering a great variety of different situations.
For example, in today’s video, which you can view in the player below, we see the protagonist Jot making friends with Zip, a small rocket who wants to help his father Zap, completely helpless after being dismantled, by recovering the pieces that compose it. Jot and Zip will therefore join forces and therefore our protagonist will obtain a practical jetpack with which to fly short distances and perform higher jumps than usual. In a 2D stage, we also see a sort of scrolling shooter challenge, where our hero must shoot alien enemies with a technological assault rifle.
What is The Plucky Squire?
The Plucky Squire is a action-adventure made by All Possible Futures, a studio founded by Jack Turner, former Game Freak art director who worked on Pokémon Sword and Shield. The game seamlessly alternates between 2D gameplay sequences set inside illustrated books, cups and other objects and 3D ones set in a child’s room, with various toys forming the levels.
Of course, it is a captivating formula that seems to have already fascinated many players and us too, as we explained in our preview. As for the release date, however, at the moment the game is scheduled for a generic 2024 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, One and Nintendo Switch.
