Devolver Digital and the developers of All Possibile Futures have released a new gameplay video Of The Plucky Squirethe promising action adventure that seamlessly switches between 2D and 3D phases offering a great variety of different situations.

For example, in today’s video, which you can view in the player below, we see the protagonist Jot making friends with Zip, a small rocket who wants to help his father Zap, completely helpless after being dismantled, by recovering the pieces that compose it. Jot and Zip will therefore join forces and therefore our protagonist will obtain a practical jetpack with which to fly short distances and perform higher jumps than usual. In a 2D stage, we also see a sort of scrolling shooter challenge, where our hero must shoot alien enemies with a technological assault rifle.