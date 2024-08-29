Devolver Digital has released a new trailer For The Plucky Squirethe very interesting adventure game that mixes 3D and 2D, focused in particular on localization, with the video showing the translation into 11 languages among which however Italian is missingUnfortunately.

The trailer shows a narrative introduction to the game, with various cutscenes telling the story through the many languages ​​supported by The Plucky Squire, apparently both through text and dialogue, with the spoke which therefore appears translated into various different languages.

All the more reason why it is a shame that Italian is absent from the list of languages ​​supported by The Plucky Squire, although this is now a fairly established trend, with developers tending to focus on larger and more profitable markets for this kind of adaptation.