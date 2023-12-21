Among the most prominent games in Devolver Digital's upcoming catalogue, The Plucky Squire showed up again during the Devolver Holiday Special Spotlight event, with a video which showed some new section of gameplay and some explanations by the developers.
Created by the British team All Possible Futures, the game is a particular adventure that has the characteristic of taking place on the pages of a book, but also outside of it.
As visible in the video, the characterizing element of The Plucky Squire is the passage from 2D world of printed paper to the 3D one of “real” objects, creating a remarkable effect of wonder, also considering the quality of the general rendering.
A fantastic fairy tale
Protagonist of history he is Pennino, a heroic boy who finds himself kicked out of his book by the evil Brontolomeo, once he realizes that he is condemned by history to always lose against the forces of good.
Once outside the familiar environment of the book, Pennino discovers a world in three dimensions, finding new friends and starting an incredible adventure in the “real” world outside the printed pages. From here, he will have to try to return home and, possibly, defeat the evil Brontolomeo once and for all, facing a large amount of challenges including fights, puzzles and tests of skill.
The Plucky Squire does not yet have a release date set but it is expected to arrive in 2024 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series
