Among the most prominent games in Devolver Digital's upcoming catalogue, The Plucky Squire showed up again during the Devolver Holiday Special Spotlight event, with a video which showed some new section of gameplay and some explanations by the developers.

Created by the British team All Possible Futures, the game is a particular adventure that has the characteristic of taking place on the pages of a book, but also outside of it.

As visible in the video, the characterizing element of The Plucky Squire is the passage from 2D world of printed paper to the 3D one of “real” objects, creating a remarkable effect of wonder, also considering the quality of the general rendering.