At the time of writing, The Plucky Squire has a 84/100 on Metacritic and an 86/100 on Opencritic .

The are now available International reviews of The Plucky Squire and we can see what the international press thinks of the action, platform and adventure video game published by Devoler Digital. Here is the list of votes:

Some opinions on The Plucky Squire

GameSpot (9/10) wrote: “The Plucky Squire is a joyful story about creativity and inspiration that is itself creative and often inspired. In the gaming world, The Plucky Squire is a much-loved franchise and a very popular character, with multiple entries in his long-running series. In the real world, he deserves to be a star, too, and I can only hope that this is the start of his success story.”

Destructoid (9/10) said: “The Plucky Squire masterfully crafts a delightfully interesting story, filled with lovable characters, a pleasant narrative, and a near-perfect parallel between the 2D and 3D worlds. While some parts could use a little more polish, the game exceeded my already high expectations and provided me with nearly a dozen hours of laughter, fun, and mental exercise. Plus, seeing the cast of likeable characters suddenly transform into badass champions is a huge plus.”

IGN USA (7/10) has a less positive opinion: “The Plucky Squire is a fine adventure filled with clever word-play puzzles and clever dimension-hopping mechanics, but it drags on a bit too long after having already exhausted all its best ideas.”

