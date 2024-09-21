There’s no shortage of options among this week’s releases. For example, you might have decided to give The Plucky Squire a try, or Frostpunk 2, or even the PC version of Final Fantasy 16?

With the arrival of a new weekend it’s time to choose which video game to dedicate our few free hours to. In the middle of an outdoor outing (if the weather allows it) and a bit of time spent with friends and family, we should be able to carve out a little space for some video games. So tell us what are you playing this weekend of September 21st?

Some games released in the last few days that you might want to play

The Plucky Squire – which you can read our review of here – is a cute little action-adventure and platformer that blends 2D and 3D in a unique way, a sort of storybook-themed Toy Story that absolutely convinced us. In addition, the game is available to all PlayStation Plus Extra / Premium subscribers.

Frostpunk 2 immerses us in snow and tragedy

But if you prefer something darker and more complex, you should check out Frostpunk 2the survival game that we called “one of the best city builders of recent years”. In our review we told you that “it is the perfect continuation of the speech started back then, which is rendered to perfection thanks to a deep political system that is perfectly integrated with the rest of the game. Definitely better than expected.”

Finally, the PC version of has finally arrived. Final Fantasy 16. In our review of the PS5 version you can find out all about the quality of the game in terms of plot and gameplay, where we told you that “Final Fantasy 16 is the protagonist of one of the greatest paradoxes ever encountered in video games: it is simultaneously very close to and far from the ideal level of excellence that the series has never ceased to pursue throughout its history.”.

So tell us, what will you play these days?