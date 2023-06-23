In video, president of the acronym says it is necessary to strengthen the party “internally” to win the 2026 elections

The president of the PL (Liberal Party), Valdemar Costa Neto, declared that the objective of the acronym is to re-elect the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The statement was given in a publicity piece of the party, which aired this Thursday (June 22, 2023).

“We all have common goals, which is to re-elect Bolsonaro and assert the rights of the right”, said the president of the party. He also says that, for the party to win the 2026 elections, it is necessary to strengthen the party “internally”.

In the piece, Valdemar defends Bolsonaro regarding the trial of the former chief executive at the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) – suspended this 5th (June 22) by Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

“I do not believe that a President of the Republic becomes ineligible for what he said”, he said. The politician also stated that the party will not admit injustice with the “captain”in reference to Bolsonaro.

Watch (2min37s):

Valdemar declared that he is convinced that the former president will be the PL candidate. Since he lost the elections to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), Bolsonaro had been saying he did not know whether or not he would be a candidate in the future.

The president of the PL did not specify for which position Bolsonaro would seek re-election. In addition to being president, the former chief executive was also a federal deputy for 27 years.

BOLSONARO JUDGMENT AT THE TSE

The president of the TSE, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, suspended on this 5th (22.jun) the trial of the lawsuit against ex-president Jair Bolsonaro in progress in the Court. Moraes announced that the analysis will be resumed on the 3rd (June 27) with the reading of the rapporteur’s vote, Minister Benedito Gonçalves.

The process deals with an action filed by the PDT (Partido Democrático Trabalhista) regarding Bolsonaro’s meeting with ambassadors at the Palácio da Alvorada, in July 2022, in which the then president criticized the ballot boxes, the TSE and the STF.

In the judged action, the PDT asked for the ineligibility of the former president, the impeachment of the ticket with General Braga Netto – which could not happen, since Bolsonaro was not elected in 2022 and the trial takes place after the election. In addition, the party requests the exclusion of videos from the content published by Brazil Agency – what has already been done.