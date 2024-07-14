Friday night was a celebratory night for Alec Baldwin. The actor was pictured with his wife, Hilaria, and his team of lawyers at a hotel in downtown Santa Fe, the capital of the state of New Mexico. The group was smiling and chatting animatedly among themselves. The image, of total jubilation, was very different from what one might expect after the third day of his trial for involuntary manslaughter. Baldwin faced a sentence of up to 18 months in prison for the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, which occurred on the set of the western in October 2021. RustOn Friday afternoon, however, Baldwin heard in court how the case against him collapsed because his rights as a defendant had been violated after the prosecution withheld evidence from the defense. The news caused the tough-guy 66-year-old actor to burst into tears in an unexpected ending reminiscent of a courtroom movie.

This was a highly anticipated trial. Hutchins’ death during the filming of the movie was a scandal in Hollywood. The incident caused surprise and concern within the industry. How was it possible that a real bullet had slipped into a professional set? Tragedy struck the film family again, as it did when actor Brandon Lee died in 1993 while filming The RavenJudge Mary Marlowe Sommer banned any mention of the death during Baldwin’s trial.

The actor arrived in New Mexico with a powerful team of lawyers behind him. Leading his defense were Alex Spiro and Luke Nikas, experienced lawyers who are no strangers to high-profile trials. Spiro has represented Elon Musk, the tycoon who owns the social network X, as well as athletes and artists. He has charged up to $2,000 an hour (just over 1,800 euros) to represent a client. Spiro and Nikas were surrounded by nine assistants from the New York law firm Quinn Emanuel. The prosecution team, just three people, looked tiny next to them.

From the opening statements, Baldwin’s defense attacked the authorities’ investigation. Speaking to the 11 women and five men on the jury, Spiro said that the police changed the focus of their investigation weeks after Hutchins’ death at the Bonanza Creek ranch outside Santa Fe. “Instead of trying to find the source of the fatal bullet, the police and the prosecutors are focusing on another shiny object, Mr. Alec Baldwin,” the lawyer said Wednesday. Spiro defended the actor, saying that he trusted that the replica of the .45-caliber Colt revolver had been supervised by the production’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, and the film’s security manager, assistant director David Halls. “Once the actor has a gun in his hands, he can use it, of course, because he is acting. A gun that has been checked cannot hurt anyone,” he added.

Prosecutor Kari Morrissey leaves the stand after testifying voluntarily. Luis Sanchez Saturno/The New Mex (via REUTERS)

Hutchins’ death forced police to look for a needle in a haystack. Dozens of officers and experts rushed to the filming site looking for bullets. They first investigated Seth Kenney, the film’s prop supplier, who provided the guns and ammunition to the film. RustHe was quickly cleared in the investigation, as police were unable to link the bullet to his warehouse in Arizona.

FBI analysis revealed that at least five live bullets were mixed in with empty shells and blanks. They all looked the same to the untrained eye. Tragedy could have happened at any moment. Some of the lethal ammunition was found in bandoliers worn by Baldwin and another actor. It was then established that the lethal projectile, which was recovered from the shoulder of director Joel Souza, also wounded when Baldwin fired during rehearsal, was a Starline Brass brand bullet.

The element that finally broke the case made a late appearance in this story. It was a handful of bullets marked with the same legend. They were .45 caliber, like the one that killed Hutchins. They were presented on March 6, two years and four months after the incident, by someone the defense called “a good Samaritan.” He had assured them that they belonged to the same batch as those that ended up in the Rust. The man, Troy Teske, turned them over to Santa Fe police in the final days of the trial against Gutierrez-Reed, who was sentenced in April to 18 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

Special prosecutor Kari Morrissey, who secured the gunsmith’s conviction, sought to downplay the claim Thursday. She said Teske, a retired Arizona police officer, had personal motivations. He is friends with Thell Reed, Gutierrez-Reed’s father, who is a legend in the film world as an experienced gunsmith on Westerns like The Legend of Wyatt Earp, The 3:10 train to Yuma and in the classic not to go Los Angeles Confidential. The prosecutor also told him that she did not consider it to be a significant discovery because the bullets never left Arizona or arrived on the set. Nor did she coordinate their collection with police in that state.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer opens the package containing the bullets provided in March by Troy Teske. Eddie Moore / Journal (via REUTERS)

Spiro then saw an opportunity to put Marissa Poppell, the technician who obtained the evidence, on the ropes during the trial. Poppell is also the person who received the bullets from Teske four months ago. During cross-examination on Friday, Poppell admitted that she made the report a month after receiving the ammunition. One of her superiors, Brian Brandle, ordered her not to label it as evidence, but as “documentary information.” She was also assigned a different case number, separate from the mountain of evidence that police had gathered.

“When Seth Kenney walked into the police department with the ammunition and told them it came from the shooting, they included it with the rest of the evidence. Someone else, a former police officer, does the same thing and they don’t take him seriously,” the lawyer said.

Judge Sommer asked Alexandria Hancock, the lead detective on the case, how they came to the conclusion that Teske’s bullets should not be added to the case. “It was a conversation between us,” Hancock replied. “Was District Attorney Morrissey involved in that decision?” Hancock wanted to know. “Yes,” Hancock admitted, under oath. The statement drew gasps from those present Friday.

The finding was enough for Baldwin’s attorneys to ask for a mistrial. “The evidence that there were live bullets from Kenney is favorable to Mr. Baldwin, and that is why the prosecution buried it,” Spiro and Nikas said in the motion filed Thursday night for Sommer to dismiss the case.

Teske’s famous bullets made their appearance on Friday, the third day of the trial. They were enclosed in a mustard-yellow envelope and sealed with a large red ribbon with the word “Evidence” written on it in black letters. Judge Sommer opened it with scissors to a ceremonious, tense silence in the courtroom. The defense, prosecutors and the judge discussed its contents at a table in the center of the courtroom.

This led to the collapse of the prosecution. On Friday evening it was revealed that Erlinda Johnson, the prosecutor who had presented the initial arguments, had resigned. “It was clear that we should have referred that evidence,” she told NBC in the evening. Prosecutor Morrissey ended the day testifying voluntarily and answering Spiro’s questions. She went from being the person in charge of the prosecution to the main suspect in a movie-like trial.

