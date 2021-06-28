The former president of YPF-Repsol, Antonio Brufau, acknowledged the authenticity of a reserved conversation he had with shareholders (48 hours before the nationalization of the Argentine oil company in 2012) and whose recording was found in the house of Cristina Kirchner. He did so in response to an injunction sent by the judge Marcelo Martínez Di Giorgi, who is investigating the vice president for the alleged crime of illegal espionage (See attached document).

The content of Brufau’s statement, which once again gives momentum to the cause, was revealed on the TV program The cornice led by Luis Majul, as part of the preview of “La Batalla Final de Cristina”, the latest book by Daniel Santoro.

The journalist of the newspaper Clarion He was benefited this week by the decision of the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber that annulled a prosecution that was allegedly complicit in an attempt to extort businessman Gabriel Traficante by the false lawyer Marcelo D’Alessio. As the New York Committee to Protect Journalists said, Santoro suffers “judicial harassment” from Kirchnerism.

In the case of Martínez Di Giorgi, the origin of seven files kidnapped from the house of the vice president in El Calafate by the late judge Claudio Bonadio in 2018 is being investigated. One is that of Brufau.

In his response to judge Martínez Di Giorgi, the Spanish businessman confirmed that the content of the transcript of that conversation he had with his creditors in April 2012 during the controversial nationalization of YPF-Repsol is authentic. But he said he did not know its origin.

The Spanish businessman assured that “he does not know the origin of the Spanish transcription displayed because the conversation took place in English, but that it could be that the transcription was taken from Repsol’s own translation.”

Cristina in 2012, after a negotiation, He ended up giving him 5,000 million dollars for 51 percent of YPF’s shares to Brufau, while that Argentine company today is worth 1,500 million dollars.

The transcript is not only in Spanish – the conference call was in English – but it also has a political synthesis attached. This summary did not highlight the debate over the value of YPF-Repsol shares, but rather highlighted Brufau’s political comments.

The most substantial of these:

– The new attitude of the government started at the beginning of the year (2012). That was because Vaca Muerta was discovered and La Cámpora wanted to influence Kirchner’s son. Cristina, isolated herself from serious people.

– Cristina mentioned that she was sitting in the third largest unconventional resource area. In my opinion, they have been vulgar and very unsophisticated. What they mentioned is illegal. And I don’t think it will be difficult for us to convince the lawyers that things will work out in our favor.

The day before Repsol’s teleconference, Cristina had announced the sending of the bill to Congress for the expropriation of Repsol’s shares.

In the transcript, that it is not known how it came into the hands of Cristina, the Spanish businessman also commented:

– In four months, they have tried to destroy everything we did in the past and the only two reasons are the isolation of the new president with this group of left-handed people and the discovery of Vaca Muerta.

In the 2018 raid, Bonadio also kidnapped six other secret files and recordings of telephone conversations of businessmen, politicians, spies and journalists.

They are reports on the former director of Counterintelligence, Antonio Stiuso, the former head of the SIDE, Michelangelo Toma, businessman Jose Luis Manzano and the former Minister of the Interior Carlos Corach, among others.

Stiuso’s folder is entitled “House to House” and contains business links of the former spy and 15 pages on the mysterious murder of his lieutenant, “El Lauchón” Viale, at the hands of the Buenos Aires police.

The folder Toma contains a personal and patrimonial report and 19 pages with transcripts of telephone communications of the former deputy made between March and July 2012 and illegally intercepted.

There is also a folder with the personal and patrimonial antecedents of the judge Sandra Arroyo Salgado, and Judge Bonadio himself. Another dossier includes two reports on works carried out by Macri when he was president of Boca Juniors and was about to jump into politics to be elected head of the Buenos Aires government.

The book not only reveals these secret reports, but also tells the plot of Cristina’s offensive on Justice to try to achieve impunity in the seven cases in which she is prosecuted.