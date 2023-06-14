New F1 media project

After ‘Drive to Survive’ by Netflix F1 is poised to continue its expansion on the big and small screens. The film directed by Brad Pitt (with advice from Lewis Hamilton) will soon arrive in the cinema and the plot of the new F1 series which will be titled was also recently revealed ‘one’ as reported by Deadlinesa Hollywood magazine specializing in cinema and TV series.

‘one’ will focus on tumultuous rise of a fictional Formula 1 team family-run that will be confronted with fierce personalities, ever-evolving rivals and multi-million bets mixing fiction with the real world of F1. Isabelle Stewarthead of original content for F1 since 2022, stated that the goal of this TV-series is: “Let audiences from all over the world experience the inner workings of the world of Formula 1, full of fascination, pressure and competition”.

Double role for Felicity Jones

As for the cast, only one name has filtered for now, that of the 39-year-old English actress Felicity Jones, which is also among the producers. Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby were named writers and executive producers. The production company involved is Bedrock Entertainment, a joint project between the American arm of the British television giant ITV and producers/directors Daniel Sackheim and Tony To.

Sackheim has directed and produced various television series, including Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, The X-Files and House. To, on the other hand, is best known for producing and directing an episode of the iconic WWII miniseries Band of Brothers and most recently held roles at the Disney/Lucasfilm. To and Felicity Jones have already worked together in the past since the actress was the protagonist of one of the spin-offs of Star Wars ‘Rogue One’ as the protagonist Jyn Erso.