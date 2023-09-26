The plight of the construction industry | Harsh forecast: The number of completed apartments will collapse to the level of the 1940s

According to the construction industry, this year there will be a particularly sharp decrease in the number of starts of self-financed apartment buildings.

Housing starts this year, the number will fall to less than half of last year’s, estimates Rakennusteollisuus RT in its economic review.

According to the forecast, the construction of only 16,000 apartments will start this year. The number is really small, because last year, for example, there were more than 37,000 starts.

The number of privately financed apartment building starts is decreasing particularly sharply. Their number drops by as much as 80 percent from last year. The rise in interest rates and costs has frozen the demand for new apartments, says the Construction Industry.

According to the organization, the number of completed apartments threatens to sink to the level of the 1940s in the next few years.

The entire construction is expected to shrink by ten percent this year.

According to the forecast of the construction industry, the housing trade will gradually recover at the beginning of next year.

The need for apartments has not disappeared, the basic drivers of consumer demand are in order, urbanization continues faster than forecasts and people’s disposable income is growing rapidly, lists the guardian of construction companies.

Instead, investment demand still remains modest. It is a significant matter for the construction industry, because in recent years even 60–70 percent of production has been investor-oriented.